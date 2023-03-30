Senior guard Macy Donarski of the Aquinas High School girls basketball team saw her resume grow on Thursday when she was announced as a member of the 2022-23 Associated Press All-State First Team.

Donarski helped lead the Blugolds to a WIAA Division 4 state finals appearance, earning her third WCBA All-State team honor. She was named MVC player of the year averaging 20.1 points and 5.3 steals per game.

The Aquinas senior who’s committed to start her college career at Montana led the state with 8.4 assists per game. She set the program records for assists and steals over her career and is second on the Blugolds all-time scoring list. This season, Donarski had eight double-doubles and a triple-double against Prairie du Chien.

Donarski’s teammate — freshman forward Sammy Davis — was among the local players to earn honorable mentions from the Associated Press. Davis earned All-MVC second team honors and was also on the WCBA Division 4 All-State team after averaging 15.8 points per game.

Blair-Taylor seniors Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson were also given honorable mentions after leading the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 5 state finals and each making their fourth All-Dairyland first team.

Steien averaged 22.6 points per game on 51.7% shooting and finished her career with a school record 2,407 career points.

Thompson averaged a career-best 18.2 points and six steals per game while shooting 63.9% from the field. Both made the WCBA Division 5 All-State team.

Sophomore wing Megan Johnson led West Salem to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals for the first time since 1997. The All-Coulee first team player who averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game was also among the honorable mentions from the region.

Central senior guard Brittney Mislivecek will finish her career with an honorable mention from the AP after making the All-MVC first team for the second year in a row. Mislivecek averaged 20.5 points per game and was named a WCBA Division 2 All-State honorable mention.

Arcadia senior guard Breah Golden earned an honorable mention after securing the Coulee player of the year award. Golden, who’s committed to D2 Lake Superior State, averaged 21.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Germantown senior Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold was unanimously voted the player of the year after averaging 23.3 points per game this season. Green Bay Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde led her team to a third-straight state title and was voted coach of the year.