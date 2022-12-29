 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEST SALEM 60, NORTHWESTERN 55

High school girls basketball: McConkey's second half pushes West Salem past Northwestern

West Salem Anna McConkey

West Salem senior forward Anna McConkey looks for an open teammate during a game against Northwestern on Thursday in West Salem.

 James Krause

WEST SALEM — Forward Anna McConkey, the only senior on the West Salem girls basketball team, said she tries her best to lead by example.

“If I can find a way to help (my teammates), I’m going to try to,” McConkey said. If there’s any advice I can give, just any little things because they still have a lot of years coming, so I want to share what I learned.”

In the finals of the girls West Salem holiday tournament Thursday, McConkey led in a different way. The senior’s 20-point performance, including 15 in the second half, helped the Panthers to a 60-55 win over Northwestern.

“I didn’t get to shoot a lot in the first half, second half I decided to shoot more,” McConkey said. “Just tried to score and do what I could to help out the team in more areas than defense.”

The Panthers (8-0) managed to pound the offensive glass, leading to many put-back baskets. Sophomore forward Megan Johnson’s second efforts helped her to a team-high 22 points.

West Salem edged out Northwestern in what was their closest game of the season. Previously, a nine-point win against Holmen on Nov. 29 was the slimmest margin of victory for coach Matt Quick’s team.

“It was fun to be in a tight game,” Quick said. “It was fun to be in a game that was more a regional or sectional game in feel. Northwestern is a really strong team so it’s nice to be in a close, competitive situation. We didn’t handle things perfectly but I think we’ll learn and grow from it.”

After a 6-0 start by West Salem, the Tigers (5-4) battled back to the lead 13-12 with 10:45 left in the half. The two sides traded the lead until a late run gave the Panthers a 30-25 halftime lead.

There couldn’t be much more contrasting attack methods. While the Panthers made one 3-pointer all game, the Tigers were kept a float early by 3-pointers from senior guard Tieryn Plasch. Plasch had 15 points in the second half as well, finishing with a game-high 25.

West Salem has a three-game home stretch to start the 2023 half of the schedule, starting on Tuesday against Baldwin-Woodville.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

