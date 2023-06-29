Girls basketball players from Melrose-Mindoro, Aquinas and Luther High School helped lead their team of All-Stars to a win at the WBCA All-Star Games in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday.

Lilly Radcliffe of Melrose-Mindoro had 10 points for the South team in their 53-51 win over the North in the Division 4 game.

While the Mustangs finished 12-14 during the season, Radcliffe impressed with an average of 20.8 points per game.

Autumn Passehl of Aquinas added four while Hannah Matzke of Luther had two. The leading scorer for the North was Bangor's Nora Tucker, who finished with 11.

Breah Golden of Arcadia pitched in big for the North during the Division 3 game, scoring 12 in the North's 73-69 win. Anna McConkey of West Salem added three. Prairie du Chien's Ashlyn Knapp had five for the South.

A pair of Blair-Taylor girls teamed up with Cashton's Braylee Hyatt in the Division 5 game, but came out on the losing end 75-68 with the North on top.

Hyatt and Abby Thompson had eight each while Lindsay Stiene had seven.

In the Division 2 game, Central's Brittney Mislivecek scored seven for the North in a 89-69 loss.