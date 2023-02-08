Central High School senior guard Brittney Mislivecek has been finding more time in the gym as her high school basketball career progresses.

Early mornings. Weekends. Her coach, Quartell “Q” Roberson, said they’d have someone come open the gym for Mislivecek during August when practices were over for the summer so she could shoot.

That extra work from Mislivecek has been in hopes of unlocking more of her potential as a scorer and, in turn, helping take the RiverHawks’ offense to the next level.

“There’s two sides to the floor, but I know my team needs me to score,” Mislivecek said. “(Roberson) helped me a lot this summer, getting a ton of shots up and just working on my shot.”

Coming off a junior season in which she was on the All-MVC first team and earned honorable mention to The Associated Press All-State teams, Mislivecek’s scoring average has shot up from 18.9 points per game last season to 20.2 over 21 games.

Mislivecek passed the career 1,000-point mark on Dec. 13 against Tomah in a game she finished with 29. With that and nine other 20-point games this season, her career scoring total now sits at 1,288.

“She’s a good scorer,” Roberson said. “She’s crafty, she can shoot it and get to the rim. She has worked her tail off to get where she’s at. You see the work paying off.”

In November, Mislivecek signed to start her college career donning the uniform of Division II’s Michigan Tech University next fall. MTU coach Sam Clayton not only praised her ability to score at all three levels in a Nov. 30 MTU athletics press release, but added that Mislivecek was a really tough defender and “a really hard-working player that fits our culture.”

“I love the coaches, and the team there works well together,” Mislivecek said of MTU. “It’s a family up there. I went and watched them play the other week, and I love the way they play, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Mislivecek already had a good shooting touch and the ability to score on the fast break. What’s new, Roberson said, is Mislivecek finding ways to score against defenses that are funneling more resources toward handcuffing her.

“Even when teams face guard her or double-team her, this season she’s still able to get 19 or 20 (points), where last season she’d maybe get eight,” Roberson said.

Mislivecek has been a model scorer for her teammates to learn and pick up from. Freshman guard Alahnna Simpson is the second-highest scorer behind Mislivecek — averaging 11.9 ppg — and has been molded as the RiverHawks’ next scoring threat by getting to work alongside the senior.

“She’s good at teaching us how to cut to the basket and create open shots for ourselves,” Simpson said. “She’s helped me a lot by just being able to watch her. Every angle she takes, I can see the way she shoots it and the different ways she can score is amazing to watch.”

The RiverHawks enter the final stretch of the regular season with a 9-13 overall record, and they are in a multi-team battle for second place in the MVC with a fourth-place 5-5 mark. That means Central hasn’t played up to its own expectations, but Simpson said Mislivecek is always one to pick up teammates when they’re down.

“She’s very calm, but she’s good at telling you something when you need it,” Simpson said. “She’ll boost your confidence. She’s upbeat.”

There’s been a slight uptick in the Central offense, averaging 50 ppg this year after a pair of 48.7 ppg seasons, but consistency has been tough to find. The team has won three games in a row twice but also has two losing streaks of the same length and one four-game losing skid.

Mislivecek’s career as a RiverHawk is winding down with a crosstown meeting at Logan on Thursday and then the regular-season finale against Sparta on Feb. 14. Even with few opportunities left, Mislivecek plays with the same goal she had when she was getting to the gym in August. She wants to set up her team and its offense for the future.

“I think our record doesn’t show who we are,” Mislivecek said. “When we do win and see really good things, I think we’ve been able to build off that and get better. Basically it’s just getting better as a team and getting our offense down. There’s so many times where I feel like we’re not working together, so I hope we work together better and execute more (this season).”