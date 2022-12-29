High school girls basketball roundup: Aquinas tops Lake Mills at Watertown tournament

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team stood up to another challenge Thursday night and beat Lake Mills 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.

Senior Macy Donarski scored a team-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Blugolds (9-1) won their eighth game in a row and beat the L-Cats (9-2), who were one day removed from a 55-50 win over a very good Waupun team (10-2).

Aquinas outscored Lake Mills by three points in the first half and by six in the second. Donarski made 9 of 10 free throws, and the Blugolds made 11 of 14.

Senior Autumn Passehl made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and junior Maddie Murphy made three 3s and scored nine points. Passehl made two 3s in each half and scored 11 points in the first half to help the Blugolds to a 30-27 lead.

Donarski scored 11 of her points in the second half, and freshman Samantha Davis scored six of her eight after halftime.

West Salem Holiday Tournament

Logan 43, Adams-Friendship 28

WEST SALEM — The Rangers (5-4) made the most of a makeup game by beating Adams-Friendship behind 28 points from junior guard Aaliyah Hamilton.

Hamilton led Logan in scoring and dominated in the second half with 16, outscoring the opposition on her own. Senior forward Jazzy Davis added six.

Reedsburg Holiday Classic

Sauk Prairie 61, Central 40

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The RiverHawks (3-8) lost their third straight game and for the second day in a row in Reedsburg.

Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek had 17 points while freshman guard Alahnna Simpson had 14.

Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic

Lewiston-Altura 55, Onalaska Luther 53

WINONA, Min. — The Knights (3-6) at one point led by double-digits over the Cardinals, but ultimately handed Lewiston-Altura their first win of the season.

Senior Hannah Matzke had a solid day with 23 points, but she was outdueled by an L-A senior as Kylie Verthein scored a game-high 30 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Onalaska 46, Chippewa Falls 38

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A dozen points from both senior guard Ava Breidenbach and junior forward Sidney Fillbach helped the Hilltoppers (4-4) to a road win.

Brooklyn Sandvig of Chippewa Falls had a game-high 13 points.

Blair-Taylor 50, Cashton 39

CAHSTON — The Wildcats (9-0) remain perfect after a visit to the Eagles (4-5) where senior guard Lindsay Steien had 21 points.

Steien scored 13 in the first half. Another senior guard, Abby Thompson, had 18. The 22-point effort of Cashton senior guard Braylee Hyatt wasn’t enough to keep the Eagles from falling below .500.

Seneca 58, De Soto 25

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-7) will enter the new year still searching for their first win.