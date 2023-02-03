The Aquinas High School girls basketball team is MVC champion for the ninth year in a row after handing Logan an 83-41 defeat at the Logan Fieldhouse on Friday.

The Blugolds (19-1, 9-0), who are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, also won their 87th straight conference game by completing a season sweep of the Rangers (8-11, 4-4) and beating them for the 20th time in a row.

Senior Macy Donarski, who will play next season at the University of Montana, scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as Aquinas built a 45-19 lead. She made three of the Blugolds’ 14 3-pointers and added nine assists and three steals to her stat line.

Freshman Sammy Davis added 17 points with a first-half 3-pointer, and junior Maddie Murphy hit three 3s on her way to 11 points for the Blugolds, who have won 18 games in a row. Senior Autumn Passehl also made three 3s and scored 11, and Davis had a team-high six rebounds and six steals.

Logan was led by junior Aaliyah Hamilton’s 17 points and held senior Jazzy Davis to five.

Onalaska 65, Sparta 44

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (9-9, 6-4) added to a 13-point halftime lead on their way to a second straight win and regular-season sweep of the Spartans (4-16, 0-9).

Junior Sidney Fillbach scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the second half for Onalaska, and junior Anna Skemp had 10 of her 16 in the first half as the Hilltoppers moved into a second-place tie with Holmen (12-9, 6-4).

Senior Ava Breidenbach added 12 points, and freshman teammate Kaitlyn Steers made three 3-pointers for nine.

Freshman Tiana Leis scored a team-high 15 for Sparta.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 41, Royall 31

BANGOR — The Cardinals (16-5, 11-1) took over sole possession of first place in the conference by recording a regular-season sweep of the second-place Panthers (16-3, 10-2).

Cashton 61, New Lisbon 35

CASHTON — Senior Braylee Hyatt scored 22 points and made three of the Eagles’ six 3-pointers in a win over the Rockets.

Cashton (13-9, 7-5) won for the second time in three games and beat New Lisbon for the second time this season.

Sophomore Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 15 points and junior Sydney Helgerson 10 for the Eagles, who sit in fourth place in the conference.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 82, Winona Cotter 75

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors (18-3, 12-0) scored 48 points in the second half to take care of the Ramblers (13-5, 8-3).

Senior Ava Privet scored a team-high 17 points with 15 of them in the first half as Caledonia took a slim 34-32 lead. Senior Alexis Schroeder then scored 13 of her 15 with two 3-pointers in the second half.

Sophomore Josie Foster also scored 11 of her 16 in the second half, making all five of her free throws for Caledonia, which has won five games in a row.

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer scored a game-high 29 points for the Ramblers, hitting four 3-pointers.

Nonconference

Arcadia 61, Tomah 51

ARCADIA — Senior Lauren North scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half, but the performance wasn’t enough to get a second win in as many days.

Noth scored 25 in a 63-31 victory over Holmen on Thursday, but the Raiders (6-13) received a combined 50 from senior Breah Golden and junior Casidi Pehler to win the game.

Golden made six 3-pointers and all eight of her free throws to score a game-high 30 points. Pehler made 9 of 11 free throws and scored 11 of her 20 in the second half.

Brin Neumann added 12 points for the Timberwolves (8-13).