High school girls basketball roundup: La Crosse Central wins second straight

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Central High School girls basketball team is getting used to playing on the road, and they will probably stay away from home if they can get another performance like the one they had Tuesday night.

The RiverHawks won their second straight game by beating Wisconsin Rapids 50-38 in the fourth of five consecutive games away from the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek, a Michigan Tech commit, scored 17 points and is averaging 20.4 points per game this season for the RiverHawks (8-12), who play at Medford on Saturday.

Freshman Alahnna Simpson added 13 points for Central.

Winona 67, Logan 44

The Winhawks (7-10) crossed state lines to win their third game in a row, defeating the Rangers (8-10) at the Logan fieldhouse.

Winona built a commanding 34-16 lead by halftime, but Logan kept things closer as Winona held a 33-28 margin in the second half.

Winhawks eighth-grader Alivia Bell led all scorers with 21 points. Junior Marin Keller was next up with 14 points, followed by fellow junior MacKenzi Simmons’ 11-point game.

The Rangers were led by a 15-point night from junior Aaliyah Hamilton, with freshman Kaia Depaolo adding 12.

Sparta 55, Black River Falls 26

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Eight players scored at least two points for the Spartans (4-15), who ended a four-game losing streak.

Junior Evelyn Tripp scored 16 points and senior Abby Schell 11 in a game Sparta led 28-13 at halftime. Senior Josie Edwrads added nine.

The Tigers (1-15) were led by sophomore Bella Falcon’s eight points.

Viroqua 60, De Soto 28

DE SOTO — The Blackhawks (4-15) ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Pirates (1-17), who were coming off their first victory.

Scenic Bluffs

Hillsboro 46, Cashton 29

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Tigers (16-4, 8-3) held the Eagles (12-9, 6-5) to 11 second-half points. Senior Braylee Hyatt scored a team-high 12 — six in each half — for Cashton.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 21

WABASHA, Minn. — Twelve players scored for the Warriors (17-3, 11-0) in their fourth straight win.

Senior Alexis Schroeder made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for Caledonia, which led 43-8 at halftime.

Seniors Ava Privet and Paige Klug each added 11 points for the Warriors.

La Crescent-Hokah 76, Lewiston-Altura 63

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Cardinals (5-14, 3-10) dropped a home conference matchup against the Lancers (12-6, 8-2).

L-A fell behind 35-24 by halftime, and La Crescent-Hokah maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Cardinals junior Natalie Lubinski led the team with 20 points, followed closely by senior Kylie Verthein’s 18-point performance. Junior Tiegan Prigge rounded out the team’s double-digit scoring with 14 points.

La Crescent-Hokah senior Molly Bills led all scorers with 29 points, with seniors Maya Bubbers and Kelsey Kiesau tying for second on the team with 12 points.