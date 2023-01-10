High school girls basketball roundup: Lindsay Steien breaks Blair-Taylor's scoring record

BLAIR — Blair-Taylor High School senior Lindsay Steien made a big night out of a big opportunity Tuesday in a Dairyland Conference girls basketball game against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.

Steien not only kept up a big scoring season with a game-high 31 points, she became the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer — boys or girls — in an 86-27 victory. Steien broke her dad’s record of 1,985 points, which stood since 1990 until Lindsay Steien broke it with her second basket of the second half.

The Wildcats (11-0, 6-0) are ranked first in Division 5 by The Associated Press and also received eight rebounds from Steien, who is averaging 24.6 points per game this season.

Abby Thompson added 12 points, 10 steals and six assists and Kierstyn Kindschy 10 points for Blair-Taylor. Teammates Callie Wagner and Lexi Lofgren also scored nine each as Blair-Taylor won its 28th straight conference game.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 52, New Lisbon 22

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Eagles (6-6, 3-3) pushed their record back to .500 by building a 27-point lead after one half and holding the Rockets to four points.

Senior Btaylee Hyatt scored a game-high 21 points and has averaged 24.5 over her past two. Hyatt made a 3-pointer and scored 11 points in the first half as Cashton took the 31-4 advantage.

Sydney Helgerson scored all 12 of her points in the first half to help the Eagles pick up their second consecutive victory.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 63, P-E-M 51

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (9-2) won their third game in a row and for the sixth time in seven games.

Caledonia made 10 3-pointers, and Alexis Schroeder led the way with five on her path to 19 points. Ava Privet scored a team-high 20 and hit four 3s.

Josie Foster added 10 points and Jovial King nine for the Warriors, who faced a 38-30 deficit after one half.

Nonconference

West Salem 62, Altoona 48

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (11-0) kept their unbeaten season going with a win over the Railroaders.

West Salem, which just missed out on a spot in The AP’s first Division 3 poll of the season, were led by sophomore Megan Johnson’s game-high 22 points. Johnson scored 15 points in the first half, and her teammates made seven 3-pointers during the victory.

Senior Anna McConkey made two 3-pointers, and freshman Josie Brudos made two of her own on their way to eight points apiece for West Salem.

The Panthers pulled away from a six-point halftime lead by outsourcing the Railroaders by 14 in the second half.

Eau Claire North 52, Logan 33

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Rangers (6-6) lost their second straight game heading into Thursday’s big MVC contest against Holmen (7-6, 3-2) that has second place on the line.

Junior Aaliyah Hamilton scored 18 points for Logan and has averaged 22.2 points over her past five games.

Onalaska 48, Prairie du Chien 45

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (6-5) knocked off the seventh-ranked Blackhawks (11-4).

Prairie du Chien scored just 19 points in the second half, and Sydney Fillbach and Anna Skemp combined to give Onalaska 14 second-half points.

Skemp scored a team-high 12, and Fillbach and Ava Breidenbach added 11 to go with Fillbach’s 10. Skemp hit four free throws down the stretch for the Hilltoppers.

Senior Makenna Forde scored a team-high 10 points for Prairie du Chien.

Tomah 64, Mauston 44

TOMAH — Senior Lauren North scored 25 points as the Timberwolves (6-7) won their third game in a row.

Tomah had a 43-27 lead after one half and also received double-figure scoring from Olivia Wall (11) while Aubrey King added nine.