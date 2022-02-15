High school girls basketball roundup: Lindsay Steien leads Blair-Taylor to 15th straight win

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The third-ranked Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team kept its success train rolling with a 65-19 Dairyland Conference victory over Independence on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (22-1, 14-0), ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press, easily took care of the Indees for a second time this season.

Junior Lindsay Steien finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Blair-Taylor in its 15th straight victory. Chloe Wagner added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Abby Thompson had eight steals and four assists.

The Wildcats haven't lost since a 66-47 setback at the hands of fourth-ranked Bangor on Dec. 23.

MVC

Central 67, Sparta 40

SPARTA — The RiverHawks (16-7, 9-3) led 34-16 at the half en route to their sixth straight win.

The Spartans (9-13, 2-9) got double-digit points from Abby Schell (13) and Malory Russ (11).

Onalaska 67, Tomah 54

ONALASKA — Sidney Fillbach scored a team-high 18 points as the Hilltoppers (13-11, 6-6) beat the Timberwolves (9-15, 5-7).

Ava Breidenbach added 14 points and scored 12 of them in the first half for Onalaska, which led 34-28 at halftime, then pulled away to complete a regular-season sweep of Tomah.

The Timberwolves were led by junior Lauren Noth’s game-high 19 points.

Logan 56, Holmen 45

The Rangers, who have won three of their last four, improved to 9-12 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

The Vikings (5-18, 3-9) have lost five in a row.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 76, Arcadia 46

ONALASKA — The Knights (17-6, 9-2) took down the Raiders (6-17, 5-6) to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 63, Cashton 37

CASHTON — The Cardinals (22-2, 14-0), ranked fourth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, completed an unbeaten championship season in the conference and beat the Eagles for the second time this season.

Royall 62, Brookwood 39

ONTARIO, Wis. — Vanessa Anderson made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points, but the Falcons fell to 3-21 overall and 1-13 in the conference.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 74, Caledonia 57

The Ramblers (18-4, 12-1) cruised at home against Caledonia (15-9, 7-5) after leading 38-20 at the half.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Cotter, with four players in double digits.

Senior Sera Speltz led all scorers with 19 points, followed by 18 points from senior Megan Morgan, senior Sofia Sandcork was next with 16 points and junior Allyssa Williams added 12.

Ava Privet led the Warriors with 12 points, with Sadie Treptow adding 11.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 67, Platteville 48

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks, who are tied for second in the Division 3 rankings, improved to 22-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

Nonconference

Rice Lake 45, West Salem 37

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Warriors (19-4) put the Panthers (19-4), ranked fifth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, in a 25-20 halftime hole and built it a bit from there.

Junior Anna McConkey scored 12 points to lead West Salem, which had won its previous five games. Seniors Taneea Henderson and Ella Jordan added seven points apiece for the Panthers.

Westby 71, North Crawford 35

WESTBY — Three players were in double figures for the Norsemen, who snapped a three-game skid and improved to 13-10.

Kennedy Brueggen led the way with 13 points, while Denali Huebner added 12 points. Hanna Nelson made two 3-pointers and chipped in 10 points for Westby, which led 40-16 at the half.

