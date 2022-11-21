High school girls basketball roundup: Tripp records eight steals in Sparta win

SPARTA — Junior Evelynn Tripp’s historic night helped the Sparta High School girls basketball team to a 64-43 win over nonconference visitor Mauston on Monday.

Tripp’s eight steals tied for the second-most in a game by a Sparta player in school history. Tripp also scored a career-high 29 points, including 23 in the second half and six off turnovers.

The Spartans (1-1) held Mauston (2-1) to just nine points in the first half and led 19-9. Tripp helped the Spartan offense explode for 45 points after the break to collect their first win of the season.

Freshman Tiana Leis had the next highest point total at 11. Senior Josie Edwards added nine, a team-high 16 rebounds and a team-high four assists. Junior Corin Milne had three points and 11 rebounds.

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Central 58 (OT)

In overtime, Osseo-Fairchild knocked off the hosting RiverHawks (1-2) to win their second straight.

Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek had 21 points for Central while freshman guard Alahnna Simpson had 12.

Westby 54, Brookwood 28

WESTBY — The Norsemen (3-0) dominated defensively against Brookwood for their third-straight win to open the season.

Senior center Jayda Berg and senior forward Hanna Nelson each had a team-high 12 points. Senior guard Meghan Nelson added five points off the bench.

Royall 62, Black River Falls 28

ELROY, Wis. — Royall outscored Black River Falls 42-8 in the first half and went on to a dominant win at home.

The Panthers (3-0) were led by senior guard Cailey Simmons with 19 points and junior Marah Gruen added 18.

Viroqua 44, North Crawford 43

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-1) held off North Crawford for their first victory of the season.