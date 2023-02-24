WEST SALEM — The second-seeded West Salem High School girls basketball team rolled to a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals win Friday against Arcadia 69-47, pitting them against third-seeded Altoona on Saturday.

The Panthers (23-2) were led by 20 points from sophomore guard Sam Niemeier. Two players — sophomore guard Megan Johnson and freshman guard Josie Brudos — each added nine.

West Salem stifled the Raiders (9-17) in the first half, limiting them to 14 points. Senior guard Breah Golden played lights out in the final half of her high school career, scoring 20 points to finish with a game-high of 23.

For the regional final, West Salem will host Altoona — the school that eliminated them from last year’s playoffs in the sectional semifinals — at 7 p.m. Saturday. Altoona beat Adams-Friendship 51-28 on Friday to advance.

Prairie du Chien 47, Dodgeville 32

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Division 3 top-seeded Blackhawks (20-4) handled eight-seeded Dodgeville and will now host fourth-seeded Columbus on Saturday in the regional final.

WIAA Division 1

Marshfield 65, Holmen 41

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The 11th-seeded Vikings (14-11) saw their season come to an end at the hands of a sixth-seeded team in Marshfield that now has 20 wins on the season.

Marshfield jumped out to a 19-7 advantage before Holmen cut the lead down to seven with a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore guard Danika Rebhahn. Marshfield would close out the first half with a 17-6 run to lead by 18.

Rebhahn led Holmen with 10 points while freshman guard Macy Kline added seven. This season, Holmen improved their win total from last year by nine games.

WIAA Division 2

Central 60, River Falls 48

The fourth-seeded RiverHawks (12-13) bested fifth-seed River Falls to punch their ticket to the regional finals against the top-seeded Menomonie on the road Saturday.

Rice Lake 62, Onalaska 50

ONALASKA — The third-seeded Hilltoppers (12-11) were upset by the sixth-seeded Warriors with Rice Lake sophomore Lucie Habas scoring 22 points.

Onalaska was led by junior guard Anna Skemp with 12 points. Senior guard Ava Breidenbach had 11 points in her final high school game while junior guard Sidney Fillbach finished with nine.

Tomah 64, New Richmond 35

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (12-14) knocked off the two-seed in New Richmond to keep their hopes of winning their regional alive. Tomah faces sixth-seeded Rice Lake on the road Saturday.

Division 4

Westby 37, Fennimore 27

WESTBY — The third-seeded Norsemen (21-4) won a defensive battle with the sixth-seeded Fennimore where their lead scorer, senior guard Aubrey Jothen, had just seven points.

Seniors Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen each added six. Fennimore’s Braylee Nelson had a game-high nine points. The Norsemen will travel to Bangor on Saturday for the regional final.

Bangor 62, Melrose-Mindoro 38

BANGOR — The second-seeded Cardinals (19-6) topped the seventh-seeded Mustangs (12-14 and will now host the Norsemen on Saturday night.

Lilly Radcliffe of the Mustangs had a game-high 21 points with four 3-pointers. Cardinals senior guard Nora Tucker led her team with 19 points while sophomore guard Anna Fronk added 15.

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 72, Wonewoc-Center 24

BLAIR — The top-seeded Wildcats (24-1) will be at home against the fourth-seeded Royall, who they defeated on Feb. 4, in the regional finals Saturday.

Alma Center Lincoln 42, Cashton 25

ALMA CENTER, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Eagles (15-11) saw their season come to an end against the third-seeded Alma Center Lincoln. Senior guard Braylee Hyatt led her team in scoring with 17 points.

MHSHL sectional first round

Class 1AA

Caledonia 57, Cannon Falls 43

CALEDONIA — The third-seeded Warriors (23-3) will move on to the sectional quarterfinals after a win over the 14th-seed Cannon Falls behind 13-for-19 free-throw shooting.

Sophomore guard Josie Foster had a game-high 16 points with two of Caledonia’s four 3-pointers. The Warriors will face sixth-seeded Lake City at the Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

La Crescent-Hokah 48, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47 (OT)

LA CRESCENT — The eighth-seeded Lancers (14-11) got their first playoff win since 2014 with a buzzer-beater in overtime against ninth-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Emma Hunt had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead La Crescent-Hokah. Maya Bubbers pitched in with 14 points and five rebounds while Kelsey Kiesau had six points and six steals. Kinlee Gratan matched Hunt’s rebound total of nine.

The Lancers face the top-seed Goodhue on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Arena.