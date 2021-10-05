High school girls basketball: Saint Louis captured Donarski during recruiting process

The more schools that got involved seemed to make Macy Donarski’s choice become more clear.

The Aquinas High School junior made visits to seven of the 11 programs that offered her a scholarship, but debating the merits of most of them always seemed to take her back to one that made a significant impression.

Donarski was impressed with what Saint Louis University had to offer from the beginning, and she made official on Monday her choice to become a Billiken.

“I think, when I look back at it, I had the thought of Saint Louis in the back of my mind after each school I visited,” said Donarski, a 5-foot-7 point guard who averaged 19.7 points per game as a sophomore. “I think everything was being compared to (Saint Louis), and that’s how I knew where I wanted to go.”

Donarski could have waited for more or bigger offers, but coach Lisa Stone’s program proved to be the one in separating from a group that also included UW-Green Bay, UNLV, Providence, Davidson, Evansville, Montana, Montana State, Drake, South Dakota State and St. Thomas.

Stone, who coached the University of Wisconsin from 2003-2011, has run the Billikens since 2012 and posted a 155-120 record. Saint Louis was 14-5 last season and made a run to the WNIT quarterfinals before a loss to Northern Iowa.

Stone’s teams — she also coached at UW-Eau Claire, Cornell (Iowa) and Drake — and has a 658-357 career record.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to form such a great relationship with coach Stone and the rest of her staff,” Donarski said. “I think feeling at home with them and all of the players really made it feel like family to me, and I loved that part of it.

“And then the campus and the city were things I quickly fell in love with. I love it down there.”

Donarksi has made a significant impact on the Blugolds through the first half of her career. After playing the role of a key reserve as a freshman, she became the starting point guard as a sophomore.

Aquinas has posted a 47-2 record since she joined the team and qualified for the WIAA Division 4 state championship game before the pandemic ended her freshman season. The Blugolds moved to Division 3 last season and qualified for another title game before a 78-67 loss to Lake Mills in Oshkosh, Wis., ended an 87-game winning streak against state teams.

Donarski and senior Jacy Weisbrod — a Northern Colorado commit — are expected to lead Aquinas toward another run toward MVC and state championships this winter. The Blugolds have won 66 conference games in a row.

One advantage to making an early decision is working on Saint Louis-specific basketball skills. Not that the Billikens do things drastically different, but Donarski has time to acclimate her game to make a quicker impact upon arrival to the Atlantic 10 Conference team.

“I’ll be incorporating some things they put in their offense in my workouts,” Donarski said. “A lot of hard work trying to to be the best basketball player I can be when I get down there, so the transition is a little more smooth.

“Maybe some more ball-screen work or possibly playing off the ball is something I’ll have to do at the college level, so getting a little more comfortable with that.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

