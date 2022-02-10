High school girls basketball: Sophomores rise to occasion as La Crosse Aquinas beats Onalaska

Any team has to be ready to defend Jacy Weisbrod and Macy Donarski when it lines up to play the Aquinas High School girls basketball team.

Onalaska was able to do that pretty well on Thursday night, especially for half of an MVC matchup at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

But Donarski got going after a scoreless first half, Weisbrod shook free from Anna Skemp just enough times, and a couple of sophomores hit big shots as the Blugolds beat the Hilltoppers 55-39 for their 88th straight conference victory and 14th in a row over Onalaska.

"That was a hard-fought battle," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "Shane (Schmeling) is a great coach, and they know us as well as we know ourselves, right?

"Their game plan was sound, and we didn't make a ton of plays in the first half. I feel like they were great defensively, but we got out in transition a little more in the second half, and that's always a benefit for us."

Weisbrod ended up with a team-high 14 points,and Macy Donarski scored all 13 of hers in the second half as the Blugolds (17-4, 11-0), ranked seventh in Division 4, won their third straight game heading into a Monday nonconference game at Madison Edgewood (15-6).

But it may have been sophomores Maddie Murphy and Mary Niegelson who hit the biggest shots for Aquinas, which trailed only briefly in the first half a game that close through most of it.

Murphy, who entered the game averaging 4.8 points per game, scored 10 to reach double figures for the second game in a row. She made an early 3-pointer in each half, and her steal and layup answered a 3-pointer from Ava Breidenbach that had third-place Onalaska (12-11, 5-6) within 25-21 early in the second half.

That basket was followed by a Niegelson 3-pointer that was set up by Macy Donarski's drive into the lane and feed to her teammate, who was wide open in the left corner.

Danica Silcox was another sophomore with a big game, but her biggest contributions came defensively while guarding Skemp, who entered averaging eight points per game but didn't score.

"They were crazy good, right?" Macy Donarski said of the Aquinas sophomores. "We have confidence in them, and they know what we're trying to do on offense.

"When we need them, they are ready to step up, and they did a great job tonight."

The 3-pointers were the fourth and fifth of the season for Niegelson. The second one came about four minutes after the first and was the final basket in a 13-2 run that put Aquinas in front 38-23 for its biggest lead with 9:55 left.

"I was happy with the (defensive) job we did on Jacy, and I was happy with job we did on Macy," Schmeling said. "They had a few kids that made some shots. We went into the game thinking if some of those other kids hit some shots, it will be tough to beat them.

"They hit those shots. They weren't all pretty, but they went in. Aquinas is more than Jacy and Macy."

Sophomore Sidney Fillbach scored a game-high 16 points, and Ava Breidenbach added 13 for the Hilltoppers, who led 12-9 after giving up the first nine points and trailed just 20-18 at the half.

