High school girls basketball: West Salem and Bangor earn top playoff seeds

Both West Salem and Bangor’s girls basketball teams earned top seeds in their respective playoff brackets when the WIAA released its postseason matchups on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers (18-3) are the No. 1 seed in the Division 3 Sectional 1B bracket and will face off against the winner of a Feb. 22 matchup between No. 8 Adams-Friendship (9-11) and No. 9 Arcadia (6-16) in their first game of the postseason on Feb. 25.

Bangor (21-2), the No. 1 seed in Division 5’s Sectional 3A, will host 16-seed Granton (0-17) in the first round on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

On the other side of the Sectional 3A bracket is No. 2 Blair-Taylor (21-1), which will be hosting 15-seed Brookwood (3-20) on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. The Wildcats’ only loss of the season was against Bangor, setting up the potential for a heated rematch in the section final.

Division 2

Logan and Onalaska will be facing off in a first-round matchup on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in Onalaska after the Hilltoppers (12-11) earned the fourth seed and the Rangers (8-12) were seeded fifth in Sectional 1A.

Central (15-7) earned the third seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Sparta (9-12) and No. 11 Hayward (6-16) on Feb. 25.

Holmen (5-17) was seeded 10th and will travel to take on No. 7 New Richmond (8-15) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Rice Lake (18-4) earned the top seed in the bracket.

Division 4

Aquinas earned the second seed in Sectional 3A, and the Blugolds (17-4) will host a Feb. 25 game against the winner of No. 7 Boscobel (16-7) and No. 10 Fennimore (11-11).

Luther (16-6) was seeded fifth and will host No. 12 Riverdale (6-17) on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Mineral Point (23-0) was the section’s top seed.

