The Central High School softball team was forced into extra innings on Monday, but Alyssa Brickson made sure it didn’t have to wait long to win.

Little Chute led off the top of the eighth inning with a double, but three straight outs turned the bat over to Brickson, who already had three hits.

Brickson led off the bottom of the eighth with a home run that completed a 4-for-4 afternoon for Brickson and a 6-5 win for the RiverHawks at Shelby.

Brickson scored three runs and knocked in two for Central (1-1), which was forced into an extra inning when Little Chute scored twice in the top of the seventh.

Senior Santanna Carranza was 3 for 5 with two RBI for the RiverHawks, who also received a 2-for-3 performance from senior Mackenzie Schauf and gave coach Kevin Colburn his first win of the season. Colburn coached Central for 19 seasons before stepping down after the 2016 season.

Onalaska Luther 6, Logan 5

The Knights scored four runs in the third inning, twice in the sixth, and the Rangers committed five errors.

Rylee Weber was 2 for 4, Payton Holub 2 for 3, and Mackenzie Van Loon drove in two runs for Onalaska Luther, which kept Logan scoreless through four innings behind a 13-strikeout performance from Jolene Jordahl.

Jazzy Davis was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Kenna Streeck hit a solo home run for the Rangers.

Westby 10, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — Senior Jayda Berg struck out nine, walked one and allowed three hits while pitching a shutout for the Norsemen.

Westby scored at least once in every inning and had 11 hits.

Senior third baseman Maddie Komay was 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI for Westby, which scored four runs in the second inning.

Senior catcher Kennedy Brueggen and junior shortstop Kaylee Kirner had two hits each for the Norsemen (3-1), who have won two straight games.

Junior Sidney Fillbach doubled for Onalaska.

Melrose-Mindoro 10, Aquinas 7

MELROSE — Sophomore Maddie Frauenkron was 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBI for the Mustangs.

Senior first baseman Kaitlynn Severson and freshman shortstop Cooper Zeman also had two hits each for Melrose-Mindoro, which came back from a 4-0 deficit after the top of the first and a 5-3 deficit after two innings by scoring twice in the third, twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth.

Junior first baseman Mady Gagermeier and sophomore center fielder Tessa Miskowski each had three hits and two RBI for the Blugolds. Sophomore teammate Kathryn Savoldelli doubled twice.

River Valley 4, Viroqua 1

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored in the top of the third but only managed three hits.

Emily Hubatch doubled, and Zoey Clark and Maggie Berra singled for Viroqua, which made two errors that led to two unearned runs.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 8, Bangor 5

BANGOR — The Eagles (4-0) continued an unbeaten season by winning their first conference game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

West Salem 9, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Panthers overwhelmed the Raiders, and sophomore Brynlee Kelly led the way with five goals and three assists.

Kate Skaar and Elly Goodenough each had one goal and one assist. Emily Graham scored a goal, and Maya Hoff assisted on one for West Salem.

Prairie du Chien 8, Logan 0

The Blackhawks scored three goals in the first half and five more in the second.