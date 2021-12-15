High school girls roundup: Bangor basketball team still unbeaten after big game from Nora Tucker

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten on the season by knocking off Hillsboro 74-58 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game on Tuesday.

Hillsboro held a 43-40 lead after one half before Bangor (5–0, 2-0) got rolling and held it to 15 second-half points.

Junior Nora Tucker made five of the Cardinals’ 12 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points. Tucker made three of her 3-pointers, scored 15 of her points in the first half and pushed her season scoring average to 15.8 points per game

Senior Taylor Jacobson added a pair of 3-pointers and 17 points, while senior Aliyah Langrehr scored 13 points and hit two 3s for Bangor. Jacobson averages 15.2 ppg.

Cashton 68, Brookwood 34

CASHTON — Braylee Hyatt scored a game-high 27 points, including 17 in the second half, to help the Eagles (4-3, 2-1) earn their third win in four games.

Sydney Hilgerson added 17 points for Cashton, which led 28-12 at the half.

Vanessa Anderson made two 3-pointers and had 12 points to lead the Falcons, who fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

MVC

Central 47, Tomah 36

TOMAH — Junior Brittney Mislivecek scored 20 points for the RiverHawks (5-4, 2-1), who have won two games in a row and three of four.

Central has beaten the Timberwolves (1-6, 0-2) eight times in a row.

Onalaska 41, Logan 38

ONALASKA — Sophomore Anna Skemp made a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left to put the Hilltoppers (4-5, 1-2) up by the final margin and give them their first conference win of the season.

Senior Emma Breidenbach scored a team-high 15 points for Onalaska, which also received a nine-point performance from sophomore Sidney Fillbach.

The Rangers (2-2, 0-1) were led by junior Jazzy Davis, who scored 22 points in Logan’s first conference game. Senior Jojo Davis added nine.

Coulee

West Salem 61, G-E-T 39

WEST SALEM — A balanced effort helped the Panthers (7-0, 3-0) continue their strong start to the season in a battle of teams with previously perfect conference records.

Taneea Henderson, Ella Jordan, Ally Gilster and Megan Johnson had 10 points apiece for West Salem, which made 10 3-pointers and led 39-24 at the half.

Henderson, Jordan and Gilster each made a pair of 3s in the first half, and Gilster added another in the second half.

Lindsey Lettner made four 3s and finished with 14 points to pace the Red Hawks, who dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Onalaska Luther 58, Black River Falls 25

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights built a 32-10 lead by halftime on the way to an easy win over the Tigers.

Senior Rachel Koenig finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as Luther (4-3, 1-1) won its third straight game. Hannah Matzke added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Knights.

Black River Falls (1-6, 0-2) was led by Makayla Nortman’s 15 points. Allie Zittel added two 3-pointers and 10 points for Luther.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 32 points and the Wildcats had three others in double figures as they improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Steien, who dished out six assists, made four 3-pointers and had 26 points in the first half as Blair-Taylor built a 45-10 lead at the break.

Abby Thompson also made four 3s and finished with 17 points to go with six assists and five steals.

Kierstyn Kindschy added 13 points, and Chloe Wagner nearly posted a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.

C-FC 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Lilly Radcliffe, Jillian Streetman and Ella Tracey had eight points apiece, but the Mustangs dropped their third in a row.

Melrose-Mindoro (2-6, 2-2) was within 34-22 at the half but scored just 12 points after the break.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Fillmore Central 45

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (4-3, 2-1) have won two of their past three games.

Winona Cotter 76, Caledonia 71 (OT)

CALEDONIA — Sadie Treptow scored 25 points for the Warriors (2-3, 1-2) in a game that included 21 3-pointers and was tied at 63 after regulation.

Ava Privet made six 3s for Caledonia and finished with 20 points. The Warriors made 10 3-pointers and also received three of them and nine points from Paige Klug.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Chippewa Falls 4, Onalaska co-op 2

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Power-play goals from Jaden Hammes and McKenna LaFleur gave the Hilltoppers a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period, but the Sabers scored four goals in the second to snap the Onalaska co-op’s three-game winning streak.

Hammes added an assist, while Lydia Walz and Payton Sawyer also had assists for the Hilltoppers, who fell to 4-4.

