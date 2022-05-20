High school girls roundup: Black River Falls, De Soto advance through WIAA regional softball quarterfinals

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- The Black River Falls High School softball team began the postseason with a big victory and another game on its schedule.

The seventh-seeded Tigers advanced by beating 10th-seeded Amery 10-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Thursday. The victory moves Black River Falls into the semifinal round at second-seeded Hayward on Tuesday.

The Tigers had 12 hits and took advantage of five Amery errors to advance.

Pitcher Makayla Nortman was 3 for 3 with a triple and drove in two runs while scoring four. Outfielder Alisa Aish went 3 for 4 and scored twice. Black River Falls also recorded seven stolen bases.

Nortman limited Amery to the two runs while allowing four hits, striking out five and walking two.

Wisconsin Dells 18, Sparta 8 (6)

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Spartans had their season ended with an 0-18 record.

Division 5

De Soto 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (5)

STODDARD – The seventh-seeded Pirates (7-9) took care of the 10th-seeded Cardinals by scoring at least once in four of five innings and getting four runs in the fifth.

Shortstop Val Osthoff was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBI for De Soto, which won its fourth game in a row. Jena Gianoli added a home run while pitching a four-hit shutout that included five strikeouts and no walks.

The PIrates play at second-seeded Hillsboro on Tuesday.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – The Lancers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 5-3 deficit and beat the Warriors.

Shortstop Kelsey Kiesau went 2 for 2 with a double, two walks and four RBI to lead La Crescent-Hokah, which made the most of seven hits. Right fielder Meghan Steffes was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Caledonia was led by Teagan Lange, who was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC round-robin tournament

West Salem 1, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA – The Panthers won the game when Marina Thompson scored the only goal.

Jaden Hammes secured the shutout for West Salem with six saves. Summer Nicolai stopped three for the Hilltoppers.

Holmen 0, Central 0

The Vikings and RiverHawks battled to a scoreless tie at Fields for Kids.

Ella Lysne had 13 saves for Central, and Ava Foster had nine for Holmen.

Aquinas 10, Logan 0

The Blugolds scored six goals in the first half and four in the second to beat the Rangers.

Tomah 5, Sparta 4

TOMAH – The Spartans led on three occasions, but the Timberwolves pulled out the win when sophomore Emma Miller scored her second goal of the game in the 78th minute.

Senior Malory Russ scored all four of Sparta’s goals unassisted. She gave them a 1-0 lead in the first minute, a 2-1 lead in the 23rd minute and scored two straight to make it 4-2 in the 40th minute.

Aubrianna Cruz, Zoey Dvorak and Ryley Winrih also scored goals for the Timberwolves. Winrich converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute to tie the score at 4.

