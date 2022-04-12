High school girls roundup: Gracie Cronk pitches no-hitter for La Crosse Aquinas softball team

Aquinas High School senior Gracie Cronk drove in three runs and no-hit Melrose-Mindoro during a 10-0 five-inning victory at Pammel Creek Fields on Monday.

Cronk was 3 for 3 and had five strikeouts against two walks as the Blugolds improved to 3-3 overall with their second straight win.

Shea Bahr was 2 for 3 with a triple, Iris Neve drove in two runs, Elie Klar drove in two runs, Josie Erickson was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Claire Miller scored twice for Aquinas.

Tomah 15, Central 7

The Timberwolves (2-2, 2-0) had 13 hits, and the RiverHawks (1-3, 1-2) made eight errors.

Senior Lexi Hagen was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Tomah, which scored four runs in the top of the first inning and nine more in the top of the seventh.

Junior Kennedy Noth was 2 for 5 with three RBI, and Lauren Noth was 4 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored for Tomah.

Macy Cagle was 2 for 4, and Alyssa Brickson and Cora Hansen each doubled and drove in a run for Central.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 5, West Salem 4

WEST SALEM — The Knights (3-1, 1-0) tied the game with a three-run top of the sixth and went ahead with their final run in the seventh.

Juniors Jolene Jordahl and Hannah Matzke each went 2 for 4, while Jordahl doubled and Matzke tripled. Karly Miller and Julia Sill also tripled for Luther, which had 10 hits. Alison Buege was also 2 for 4 with a double.

Jordahl also struck out 16 batters and walked two in relief of Matzke after West Salem scored four first-inning runs.

Gracie Miller and Sydney Laursen each had two hits for the Panthers (1-4, 1-1). Erica Spinler also tripled for West Salem, which made three errors.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 12, Brookwood 2 (6)

ONTARIO — Junior Chelsie Paulsen was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the Eagles, while teammates Taylor Lukaszewski and Keona Mickelson added two RBI each.

Freshman Sarah Schroeder pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 12 for Cashton

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 19, Eleva-Strum 2 (3)

BLAIR — The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) had 15 hits and scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Junior Lindsay Steien was 3 for 4 with two triples, four RBI and three runs scored.

Chloe Wagner was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBI for Blair-Taylor, which scored three runs in the first and six in the second. Wagner had four and Abby Thompson three of the Wildcats’ 13 stolen bases.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1

The M-M/G-E-T co-op (2-0) picked up a two-goal home non-conference win over the Railroaders (0-4).

A/FC scored first with a goal by Kassie Andreas at 5:50, but M-M/G-E-T scored three times in the next 22 minutes to take control.

Kacy Anderson started it off in the 18th minute with an unassisted equalizer, then Macy Dobbs scored off an assist from Amalia Briseno in the 21st minute for a 2-1 lead.

Dobbs scored her second goal of the game unassisted in the 28th minute to cap off the night’s scoring.

