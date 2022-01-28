High school girls roundup: La Crosse Aquinas basketball team continues MVC win streak

HOLMEN — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team put a tough loss to state-ranked Prairie du Chien behind it by extending its MVC winning streak to 85 games on Friday.

The first-place Blugolds recorded a 66-36 victory over Holmen to beat the Vikings (5-15, 3-6) for the 13th time in a row.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for Aquinas (14-3, 8-0), which is ranked second in Division 4 by The Associated Press.

Junior Shea Bahr made four 3-pointers and added 14 points for the Blugolds, who also received a 12-point, 11-assist performance from junior point guard Macy Donarski. Bahr also had seven steals and five rebounds, and Donarski added six steals.

Holmen, which has lost nine of its past 10 games and only scored 12 points in the first half, was led by senior Kelsi Reibel’s eight points and freshman Danika Rebhahn’s seven.

Central 45, Tomah 29

The RiverHawks (11-7, 6-3) held on to sole possession of second place by beating the Timberwolves (7-11, 3-5) for the second time this season.

Junior Brittney Mislivecek scored 17 points and second Lily Wehrs 15 for Central, which won for the fifth time in seven games and snapped a two-game losing streak. Senior Katelyn Krause scored a team-high 12 points for Tomah.

Logan 50, Onalaska 39

Jazzy Davis led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points as the Rangers snapped a three-game skid.

Jojo Davis and Aalyiah Hamilton added 12 points apiece for Logan, which improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

The Hilltoppers had their four-game winning streak snapped as they dropped to 10-10 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 92, Eleva-Strum 57

BLAIR — The Wildcats had four players in double figures, including a game-high 38 points from Lindsay Steien, as they won their eighth in a row.

Abby Thompson posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, while Chloe Wagner came close to a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kierstyn Kindschy added 12 points for Blair-Taylor, which is ranked fifth in Division 5.

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Whitehall 42

MELROSE — Sophomore Claire Becker scored a season-high 19 points for the Mustangs (8-10, 6-4) in their third straight victory.

Junior Lily Radcliffe scored 17 for Melrose-Mindoro. Becker, who entered the game averaging 5.8 points per game, has scored 30 in her past two.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 48, Weston 30

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates, who have won four of their last five, improved to 7-10 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Wisconsin commit Lily Krahn set a program record for points scored in a career as the Blackhawks, who are ranked third in Division 3, improved to 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 57, La Crescent-Hokah 48

ONALASKA — Rachel Koenig posted a double-double for the Knights (12-5), who battled back from a 29-27 halftime deficit.

Koenig, who is committed to Division II Bemidji State, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Hannah Matzke was also in double figures with 14 points.

Allie Zittel made three 3-pointers and added nine points for Luther, which has won two in a row and three of its last four, while Audrey Zittel and Brianna Zenke chipped in eight points apiece.

The Lancers (10-7) had three players in double figures — led by Molly Bills’ 18 points — but they turned the ball over 17 times. Cali Esser and Emma Stavenau added 11 points apiece.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0