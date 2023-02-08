The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball team overwhelmed Sparta in a 69-20 MVC victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

The Blugolds (20-1, 10-0) won their 19th straight game and pushed their conference winning streak to 88 games by sweeping the Spartans (4-17, 0-1) and holding them to eight points in the first half.

Senior point guard Macy Donarski had 19 points, 10 assists and six steals to lead Aquinas, while freshman Sammy Davis added 16 points and six steals.

Junior Maddi Murphy made three of the Blugolds’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, and senior Autumn Passehl hit two 3s and scored 10.

Tomah 52, Logan 46

TOMAH — Tomah senior guard Lauren Noth had a season-best 28 points for the Timberwolves (9-13, 3-7) in their win over the Rangers (8-13, 4-5).

The Rangers were led by junior guard Ada Thurman with 15. Senior forward Aubrey King had eight points for Tomah, the same total as three Logan players — junior guards Aaliyah Hamilton and Caylie Scharpf as well as senior center Jazzy Davis.

Coulee

West Salem 54, Westby 35

WESTBY — The Panthers (20-2, 10-0), who are ranked seventh in Division 3 by The Associated Press, clinched a share of the conference championship by completing a season sweep of the Norsemen (17-4, 8-2).

West Salem hold a two-game lead on Westby with two conference games remaining and can clinch the title outright with a win at Viroqua on Feb. 14 or at home against Arcadia on Feb. 16.

Onalaska Luther 70, Viroqua 19

VIROQUA — The third-place Knights (9-11, 6-3) raced out to a 32-8 halftime lead and recorded their third consecutive victory.

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 22 points, and sophomore Allie Zittel made five of Luther’s 13 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Sophomore Macie Neumeister made two 3s and scored 10 points for the Knights.

Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34

ARCADIA — The Raiders (7-14, 5-4) took a 17-point lead after one half and extended it ini a win over the Tigers (1-18, 1-8).

Senior Breah Golden made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points for Arcadia, which has won two of its past three games. Casidi Pehler added 16 points for the Raiders.

Senior Emma Blount scored a team-high 13 points for Black River Falls.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 46

MELROSE — After scoring just 13 points in the first half, the Mustangs (11-11, 4-4) came back to knock off Augusta at home.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 48, De Soto 18

DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-18) fell by 30 in their second to last home game of the season.

Three Rivers

P-E-M 76, La Crescent-Hokah 44

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (13-8, 3-2) will carry a home loss into their Thursday game against Winona Cotter.

GYMNASTICS

Nonconference

West Salem co-op Quadrangular

The Panthers beat Arcadia and Menomonie at their home quad with a score of 134.3250.

Taliya Michlig was the all-around winner with a score of 34.875, winning the floor exercises (9.025) and uneven bars (9.0) while also winning the balance beam against Arcadia. Michlig also took second on balance beam (8.700)

Kennedy Garbers finished second in all-around with a score of 33.275 and a best finish of third in the floor exercise (8.775). Camdyn Lyga and Hailey Ives finished tied for second in vaulting (8.250).