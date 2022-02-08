High school girls roundup: La Crosse Aquinas wins outright MVC championship

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team sealed the outright MVC title with an 87-36 victory at Sparta on Tuesday night.

The Blugolds, who are ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press, have won 87 straight conference games and eight straight conference titles after they shared it with Onalaska last year.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod led Aquinas (16-4, 10-0) by making six 3-pointers and scoring 25 points. She also had five steals. Junior Macy Donarski had 21 points, nine assists, six steals and three blocked shots.

Sophomore Maddie Murphy made four 3-pointers and added 14 points, and sophomore Danica Silcox 11 points. Junior Alexa Neumeister led the Blugolds with 10 rebounds.

Nadia Laufenberg led the Spartans (9-11, 2-7) with nine points.

Central 56, Holmen 36

HOLMEN — Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 28 points for the RiverHawks (14-7, 7-3), who ran their winning streak to four games.

Danika Rebhahn led the Vikings (5-17, 3-8), who have lost four in a row, with 11 points.

Logan 59, Tomah 50

The Rangers (8-11, 3-5) won back-to-back games for just the third time this season behind a balanced scoring effort.

Adrianna Lien finished with 16 points, Aaliyah Hamilton added 14 points, Jojo Davis had 12 and Jazzy Davis contributed 11.

The Timberwolves, who have lost four of their last five, dropped to 8-14 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

Coulee

West Salem 58, Westby 37

WEST SALEM — The Panthers, who are ranked sixth in Division 3, had three players in double figures as they won their fourth in a row.

Ella Jordan made four 3-pointers and led the way with 16 points, while Megan Johnson added 13 and Anna McConkey chipped in 12 points.

Jordan and Johnson each had nine points in the first half as West Salem (18-3, 9-1) grabbed a 36-22 lead.

Jayda Berg had 10 points to pace the Norsemen (12-8, 5-5).

Onalaska Luther 62, Viroqua 22

VIROQUA — The second-place Knights (15-5, 7-2) won their fifth straight game and beat the Blackhawks (2-18, 0-1) by at least 40 points for the second time this season. Viroqua has lost 14 games in a row.

Arcadia 56, Black River Falls 53

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Raiders improved to 6-15 overall and 5-4 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 49

STRUM, Wis. — Ella Tracey had a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Mustangs (11-11, 9-4) to their third straight win and their sixth in their last seven games.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 43, North Crawford 37

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (9-11, 6-5) jumped back over .500 in the conference and won for the second time in a row the third time in four games.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 8, Baraboo co-op 0

BARABOO, Wis. — Kiya Bronston and Lydia Walz scored two goals apiece to lead the Hilltoppers (18-4) to their 14th straight win.

Bronston also had three assists, and Tessa Deal added two.

Elsa Mitchell made nine saves and Diana Hanson six to combine for the clean sheet, while the Onalaska co-op put 45 shots on goal.

