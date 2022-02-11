High school girls roundup: La Crosse Central basketball team completes regular-season sweep of Logan

With the postseason just around the corner, Quartell Roberson believes his Central High School girls basketball team is trending in the right direction.

While losses to Aquinas and Onalaska certainly sting, those are the only two blemishes on the RiverHawks’ record since the start of the new year.

And on Thursday night, they ran their current winning streak to five games with a 47-34 victory over MVC rival Logan, which also secured a second-place finish in the conference behind the Blugolds.

“The last couple of weeks have been really good for us,” said Roberson, whose team improved to 15-7 overall and 8-3 in the conference. “We played a (Wisconsin) Rapids team a couple of weeks ago that was really good, and I think that game kind of showed our girls that we can play at a higher level than what we had been playing at, scoring in the 30s and lower 40s.”

Central had more scoring Thursday, primarily from junior guard Brittney Mislivecek, who had a game-high 22 points. But it was the RiverHawks’ defense that made the difference.

Central did well to not allow Jazzy or Jojo Davis to take over the game; the former finished with eight points and the latter had 11. Aaliyah Hamilton also had 11 points.

“We knew we had to stop Jazzy. She was our main person to try to stop, her and Jojo,” Roberson said. “We figured if we could do something good against them — especially when Jazzy gets in the post, she’s strong, she’s physical, she can score down there — that was our main goal coming in defensively was to do that. And I think that led us to good offense, too.”

Lily Wehrs added 14 points, seven in each half, for the RiverHawks. Mislivecek had 18 of her points in the first half as Central built a 29-13 advantage.

The RiverHawks led by at least 15 points for much of the second half and pushed their lead to 20 points twice — first on a bucket by Mislivecek, then on a 3-pointer from Wehrs.

The Rangers (8-12, 3-6) scored the game’s last seven points in the closing minutes to bring the final margin to 13 points.

Logan has three home games — against Holmen, Aquinas and Sparta — to close the regular season, while Central plays at Sparta and Eau Claire Memorial as it tries to carry this momentum into the postseason.

“We’re starting to get more girls to buy in and put the ball in the basket,” Roberson said. “They’re shooting more confident, and I think that’s critical for us.

“Right now’s the time to be heading in the right direction.”

Tomah 47, Sparta 31

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (9-14, 5-6) moved into a tie with Onalaska for third place in the conference by outsourcing the Spartans (9-12, 2-8) in each half and completing a regular-season sweep of the series.

Katie Krause and Brin Neumann scored 12 points apiece for Tomah, while Aubrey King added 10. The Spartans were led by a game-high 14 points from Mallory Russ.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 43, Westby 36

ONALASKA — The second-place Knights (16-5, 8-2) won their sixth straight game, beat the Norsemen (12-9, 5-6) for the second time this season and moved within one game of first-place West Salem.

Bemidji State commit Rachel Koenig had a team-high 15 points and 12 rebounds for Luther, which outscored Westby by 10 points in the second half after entering halftime on the wrong end of a 24-21 score. Brianna Zenke added 14 points, Audrey Zittel 12 points and Hannah Matzke 10 rebounds for the Knights.

Jayda Berg’s 11 points led Westby. Hanna Nelson and Aubrey Johnson each added 10.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 62, Royall 61

ELROY, Wis. — The Cardinals (21-2, 13-0) bounced back from a nonconference loss to Division 2 Onalaska by beating the Panthers for a second time this season.

Royall held a two-point lead when Bangor coach Merlin Jones called a timeout with 9 seconds on the clock to set up a final play.

Junior Nora Tucker tossed the inbounds pass to Aliyah Langrehr, who took a couple of dribbles and fired it back to Tucker, who had a wide open look a few steps beyond the top of the key. She made the 3-pointer to give Bangor the lead with 3.5 seconds left, then tipped away a Royall pass at the other end to secure the victory.

Cashton 60, New Lisbon 34

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Eagles improved to 10-13 overall and 7-6 in the conference.

Wonewoc-Center 64, Brookwood 28

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Falcons dropped to 3-20 overall and 1-12 in the conference.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 37, Weston 17

DE SOTO — The Pirates (10-11, 7-5) won their third in a row.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 68, La Crescent-Hokah 35

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Ramblers had an 18-point lead by halftime to take care of the Lancers (11-10, 6-5).

Emma Stavenau scored 10 points and Cali Esser nine for La Crescent-Hokah. Cotter made 14 3-pointers and was led by Megan Morgan’s game-high 30 points. Morgan made six of the Ramblers’ 3-pointers.

GYMNASTICS

MVC

Conference meet

HOLMEN — Holmen won the team championship with a score of 143.2, and Sparta’s Savannah Clark was the top individual all-around with her score of 36.275. Sparta was second (134.575) and Onalaska/Luther third (128.75).

Clark won the balance beam (9.4) and was third on the uneven bars (8.85), fourth on the floor exercise (9.175) and fifth on the vault (8.85).

The Vikings had event winners in Harley Bartels on the floor exercise (9.525) and Kamryn McNally on the vault (9.4). McNally was second all-around (36.175) and added a second-place finish on the uneven bars (8.9) and third-place performance on the floor exercise (9.375).

Sparta’s Ella Hemker tied McNally all-around (36.175) and won the uneven bars (9.35).

Coulee

Viroqua co-op 127.825, Westby 107.45

VIROQUA — Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert was the top performer all-around with a 35.675, and teammate Isabell Korn was second at 35.45.

Siekert won the vault (9.125) and floor exercise (9.2) and was second on the uneven bars (8.20 and balance beam (9.15).

Korn won the uneven bars (9.0) and balance beam (9.15), was second on the floor exercise (9.1) and tied for second on the vault (8.0). Teammate Emma Harem was the other part of that tie on the vault.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 5, River Falls 3

RIVER FALLS — Kiya Bronston broke a 3-3 tie in the third period before Anna Szymanski scored on an empty net to seal the Hilltoppers’ 15th straight win.

Bronston finished with two goals and an assist; she got the Onalaska co-op on the board in the first period after it trailed 2-0 and assisted on Jaden Hammes’ power play goal in the second period, which put the Hilltoppers (19-4) in front 3-2.

Lydia Walz added two assists and had a goal between Bronston and Hammes.

