High school girls roundup: Macy Donarski leads Blugolds to seventh straight basketball win

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a 57-43 victory over Lakeland at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday.

Senior Macy Donarski scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists to lead the Blugolds (8-1) to a win that sets up Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. tipoff against Lake Mills (9-1) Aquinas split two games with the L-Cats two seasons ago.

Freshman Samantha Davis also scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Senior Shea Bahr had nine points and six steals and senior Barcha Hnizdilova eight points and seven rebounds.

West Salem Holiday Tournament

West Salem 65, Adams-Friendship 27

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (8-0) earned a 4 p.m. championship game against Maple Northwestern at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Sophomore Megan Johnson’s 14 points led four double-figure scorers for West Salem, which had four players score at least 10 points.

Freshman Josie Brudos scored all 10 of her points in the first half and made one of West Salem’s seven 3-pointers. Sophomore MaClaine Heilman made three 3-pointers and added 11 points for the Panthers.

Sophomore Sam Niemeier also scored all 10 of her points in the first half as the Panthers took a 32-12 lead.

Maple Northwestern 64, Logan 55

WEST SALEM — Junior Aaliyah Hamilton scored 17 points or the Rangers (4-4), who lost their second game in a row and were outscored by nine points in the second half.

Hamilton scored 16 of those points in the first half, which ended in a 30-30 tie. She was then held to a free throw in the second half.

Senior Jazzy Davis added 14 points and junior Ada Thurman 12 for Logan.

Reedsburg Tournament

Reedsburg 50, Central 48

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The RiverHawks (3-7) lost their second game in a row, and the Beavers (6-3) won their fifth straight.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek scored a team-high 17 points, and freshman Alahnna Simpson added nine for Central.

Sauk Prairie 55, Sparta 27

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Macey Oswald scored seven points and Amelia Russ six for the Spartans (2-8), who have lost six straight.

Goodhue Invitational

Caledonia 81, Maple River 53

GOODHUE, Minn. — The Warriors (7-1) made 11 3-pointers to win their third game in a row.

Senior Paige Klug scored a team-high 22 points and made six of those 3-pointers. Senior Ava Privet added 18 points and two 3s and senior Jovial King 16 points.

Senior Isabelle Schultz scored 10 points for Caledonia, which plays Goodhue at 6 p.m. Thursday.