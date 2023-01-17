High school girls roundup: Prairie du Chien hands West Salem first girls basketball loss

WEST SALEM — The perfect record of the West Salem High School girls basketball team is no more after Prairie du Chien handed the Panthers their first loss of the season, 66-60, on Tuesday night.

A 38-27 lead in the first half for the Blackhawks (13-4) helped them take advantage early and withstand a 16-point performance from senior forward Anna McConkey.

Prairie senior forward Makenna Forde led the Blackhawks with 14 points while three others ended with double-digit scoring totals. Fellow senior forward Teagan Radloff had 13 points, senior guard Shayla Straka added 12 and senior guard Ashlyn Knapp finished with 11.

The Panthers (13-1) saw sophomore guard Megan Johnson score 14 points with a dozen in the second half. Freshman guard Josie Brudos had 11 off the bench.

West Salem will visit Black River Falls on Friday. Meanwhile, Prairie du Chien hosts Dodgeville on Thursday.

Coulee

Arcadia 57, G-E-T 46

GALESVILLE — Dominant performances from senior guard Breah Golden and junior wing Casidi Pehler helped the Raiders (4-10, 3-3) to a road win over the Red Hawks (2-14, 2-4).

Golden led Arcadia with 23 points, including 13 in the first half. Pehler added 15 for the Raiders.

G-E-T’s lead scorer was senior Caydence Kokott with 10.

Westby 35, Onalaska Luther 31

ONALASKA —The Norsemen (13-3, 5-1) took over second place in the conference standings by breaking a tie with the Knights (6-8, 4-2).

Seniors Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen scored 10 points apiece for Westby in its second straight win. Brueggen also hit a 3-pointer.

Luther, which faced a 14-13 deficit after one half, was led by senior Hannah Matzke and her nine points.. Kenzie Van Loon added eight.

Black River Falls 59, Viroqua 33

VIROQUA — The Tigers (1-10, 1-5) finally captured their first win this season with a conference win over the Blackhawks (3-11, 0-6).

Senior forward Neejana Armstrong had 15 points to lead Black River Falls, who led at halftime 23-9.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 55, Necedah 31

NECEDAH, Wis. — Senior guard Braylee Hyatt of the Eagles (9-6, 5-3) had 23 points in Cashton’s win over the Cardinals (4-9, 1-6).

Senior forward Taylor Bayer added nine points for Cashton while sophomore forward Hannah Hunkins had 10 for Necedah.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 39

BLAIR — The Wildcats (13-0, 7-0) continue their perfect run to start the season, reaching 13 straight with a win over Augusta.

Senior guard Lindsay Steien had a game-high 23 points with fellow senior guard Abby Thompson adding 19 and senior forward Kierstyn Kindschy scoring 15. Augusta was led by Kennedy Korger 16.