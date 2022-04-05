High school girls roundup: Sidney Fillbach drives in Onalaska's winning run in softball victory over Holmen

ONALASKA — Freshman Ellie Woyczik tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and sophomore Sidney Fillbach gave the Onalaska High School softball team an 11-10 MVC victory over Holmen with a single in the bottom of the eighth at JC Fields on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers (2-0, 1-0) have scored 26 runs in their first two games, and senior Ava Smith led the way against the Vikings (1-1, 0-1) by going 3 for 4 with a double in the fourth inning, a home run in the third and four RBI.

Woyczik was 3 for 5 with three RBI, and Fillbach 2 for 5 with three RBI for Onalaska, which scored five runs in the sixth, seventh and eight after the Vikings built a 10-6 lead.

Emmy Olson was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and Allison Balduzzi 2 for 5 for the Hilltoppers.

Marissa Baker drove in three runs — two on a first-inning single — for Holmen, and Emily Szak went 3 for 5. Ellie Kline, Maria Jacobson and Sierra Sake all doubled.

Central 18, Sparta 3 (3)

SPARTA — The RiverHawks (1-2, 1-1) picked up their first win in convincing fashion by blowing out the Spartans (0-1, 0-1).

Central scored 11 runs in the first inning and had 13 hits in the game.

Cadie Gray doubled and drove in three runs for the RiverHawks, who received two hits apiece from Macy Cagle, Santanna Carranza, Alyssa Brickson and Jayda Johnson. Cagle, Errickson, Emily Larson, Alexis Sirianni and Haley Ogle all drove in two runs apiece.

Carranza tripled, and Ellie Buxton stole a base and scored three runs for Central, and Emma Blackdeer hit a solo home run for Sparta.

Tomah 24, Aquinas 0 (5)

The Timberwolves used a no-hitter by Maddie Johnson and had 19 hits of their own to beat the Blugolds at Pammel Creek.

Hannah Van Treese was 4 for 4 with five runs scored, Olivia Hall was 3 for 3 with a triple and four runs scored, and Lauren Noth was 4 for 5 with a home run and three runs scored for Tomah. Kennedy Noth was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for the Timberwolves, while Johnson struck out nine and walked one.

Nonconference

Logan 9, G-E-T 2

The Rangers (3–0) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take down the RedHawks (2-1) in a battle between unbeaten teams.

Logan senior Jazzy Davis went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI, and teammate Leah Pasch was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. Mya Kendrick also had two hits and an RBI for the Rangers, whose big fifth inning erased a 2-1 deficit.

Ganna O’Neill was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Ryann Duffenbach doubled for G-E-T, which only had five hits against Kam Korish.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Central 3, Prairie du Chien 0

The RiverHawks (1-0) won their first game and scored twice after halftime against the Blackhawks (1-1).

Katie Heiderscheit scored for Central in the first half, and Avery Bosshard scored for it in the second half. Lily Wehrs assisted on Heiderscheit’s goal and Heiderschit assisted on Bosshard’s.

Ella Lysne had five saves for the RiverHawks and Addee Torgerson 18 for Prairie du Chien, which scored on its own goal in the second half

Chippewa Falls 2, Holmen 1

HOLMEN — Junior Kayla Allen scored for the Vikings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0