High school girls roundup: Tomah softball team clinches share of MVC title

The Tomah High School softball team clinched at least a share of the MVC title with an 8-3 victory over Logan on Thursday.

Alexis Hagen was 2 for 5 with a home run and four RBI, and Olivia Wall was 2 for 3 with a double for Tomah (10-6, 10-1) in its third straight conference win. Sophomore Madison Johnson struck out 13 Logan batters during a complete game.

Jojo Davis was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Kamryann Korish doubled and drove in a run. Mya Kendrick went 2 for 4 for the Rangers (10-5, 7-4).

Holmen 26, Central 9

The second-place Vikings (13-6, 8-2) stayed alive in their bid for the conference title by scoring every inning and blasting the RiverHawks (4-12, 4-8) for a second time.

Holmen had 27 hits, and Central committed six errors in a game the Vikings led 8-1 after three innings and 14-2 after four.

Emily Szak was 5 for 6 with two home runs (one a grand slam), six RBI and four runs scored, and teammate Gabby Powell was 5 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBI as the Vikings pounded out 16 extra-base hits.

Ellie Kline was 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI, while Marissa Baker also hit two home runs and drove in four runs. Madison Wheeler and Sierra Sake doubled twice for Holmen.

Central was led by Cora Hansen’s 2-for-4 performance that included three RBI. Emily Larson and Grace Blegen also drove in two runs.

Coulee

Westby 2, West Salem 0

WESTBY — Junior Jayda Berg shut out the Panthers (6-10, 4-6) on four hits — all singles — and struck out 13 while walking one.

Hanna Nelson was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Autumn Ward drove in a run for the Norsemen (12-2, 9-2) , who have won eight games in a row. Sophomore Signe Roesler was 3 for 3 for West Salem.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 18, Necedah 0 (6)

NECEDAH, Wis. — Bangor (13-0, 13-0) kept its unbeaten season alive and finished off its latest witn with a 12-run sixth inning.

Pitcher Aliyah Langrehr was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored for Bangor, which had 13 hits. Left fielder Bella Langrehr was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored, and catcher Madelyn England was 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Aliyah Langrehr pitched the two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and five walks allowed.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 6, Eleva-Strum 3 (5)

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 3 (3)

MELROSE — The Mustangs had 27 hits in eight innings, and sophomore first baseman Kennedy Zeman had six of them. Zeman went 6 for 7 with six runs scored and four RBI, and junior Kaitlynn Severson was 5 for 7 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBI.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 11, Kickapoo 6

STODDARD — The Pirates took care of the Panthers, and coach Tony Paletta picked up the 300th victory of his career.

De Soto (4-9, 4-6) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away from Kickapoo and had 10 hits while doing it.

Jenna Gianoli doubled and drove in three runs for the Pirates, and sophomore third baseman Amanda Moser was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Camryn Venner had two hits and drove in a run, and Val Osthoff drove in two for De Soto.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 7, Lewiston-Altura 0

CALEDONIA — The Cardinals (4-11, 4-9) hung tough early on the road, but the Warriors (3-5) pulled away late in a shutout.

Following three scoreless innings, Caledonia broke through with four runs in the fourth inning and added three more for insurance in the sixth.

Warriors sophomore pitcher Braelyn Lange allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings, striking out 10 Cardinals batters.

Junior Kaitlyn Tiedemann picked up L-A’s only hit of the game, going 1 for 2 with a triple.

Nonconference

G-E-T 3, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (15-4) picked up a low-scoring road win over the Hilltoppers. (6-12).

G-E-T scored two runs in the top of the third inning, and while Onalaska responded with one in the bottom of the frame, the RedHawks never trailed in the game. G-E-T added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning.

Red Hawks senior pitcher Genna O’Neill allowed no earned runs, with one total run, striking out nine batters while surrendering four hits and one walk. At the plate, O’Neill was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Onalaska senior pitcher Ava Smith also allowed no earned runs while striking out four and yielding four hits and two walks.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach drove in an RBI during a 1 for 4 day for G-E-T.

Senior Allison Balduzzi went 1 for 3 with one RBI for Onalaska.

Blair-Taylor 13, Black River Falls 1 (5)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Wildcats (20-0), ranked third in Division 5 by state coaches, scored 11 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to end their game against the Tigers early.

Junior Lexi Lofgren was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, and junior Lydia Frederixon added three RBI for Blair-Taylor, which had 14 stolen bases. Lindsay Steien swiped four of those, while Chloe and Callie Wagner combined for four hits and six stolen bases.

Steien held Black River Falls to two hits while striking out eight and walking two.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Holmen 14, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Vikings had nine players score at least once, and Chase Lutz and Sydney Williams each scored twice.

Liv Schneider, Haley Radtke, Megan Hefti, Justyne Betsinger, Kayla Allen, Lola Kinder and Alaina Hemker also scored for Holmen (8-6-2).

Sparta 8, Mauston 2

SPARTA — Senior Malory Russ had three goals and three assists for the Spartans (5-7-2).

Ellie Falkner added two goals and Kayla Fabry, Elle Erickson, Lilly Steele and Ellie Falkner once each for Sparta. Erickson and Falkner each assisted on a goal.

