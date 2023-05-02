TOMAH — The Tomah High School softball team kept alive an unbeaten season by blasting Arcadia 11-0 after five innings of a nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves (15-0) won their third game in four days and recorded their third straight shutout.

Tomah recorded 13 hits, and juniors Olivia Wall and Madison Johnson were both 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Johnson tripled and drove in two runs, and Wall doubled and drove in one.

Seniors Lauren and Kennedy Noth drove in two runs apiece. Lauren North also doubled, and Kennedy Noth stole a base.

Johnson pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 batters without walking one.

MVC

Holmen 8, Aquinas 2

HOLMEN — The Vikings (8-5, 6-1) scored five runs in the last three innings to pull away from the Blugolds (3-10, 1-6).

Holmen finished with 12 hits and had five players with two. Taylor Pellowski, Macy Kline, Izzy Jahr, Kaylin Metzler and Taylor Everson all singled twice for the Vikings.

Metzler drove in two runs, and Pellowski, Jahr, Evelyn Vetsch and Everson brought home one each.

Tessa Miskowski and Mady Gagermeier drove in a run apiece for Aquinas, which tied the game at 2 in the top of the third before falling behind.

Logan 13, Sparta 2 (5)

The Rangers (4-8, 4-3) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a quick win over the Spartans (0-12, 0-8) to complete a regular-season sweep.

Senior Jazzy Davis was 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBI, and Olivia Sake homered and drove in four runs for Logan, which scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Molly Erickson added two RBI, and Caylie Scharpf was 2 for 2 with a triple for the Rangers. Erickson also pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, four walks and three hits allowed.

Onalaska 11, Central 7

The Hilltoppers (2-10, 2-5) put a seven-game losing streak behind them and held the RiverHawks (6-5, 5-2) scoreless over the final two innings at Shelby.

Sophomore Qitarra Olson was 3 for 4 with three RBI for Onalska, and teammates Marlee Walleen, Zoe Koonce-O’Kane and Rebecca Voter all drove in two runs apiece during a 21-hit performance.

Walleen, Koonce-O’Kane and Voter all joined Olson with three hits.

Santanna Carranza was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Central, which gave up four runs in the first inning and four more in the third.

Coulee

Westby 10, Black River Falls 0 (5)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Jayda Berg pitched a three-hit shutout for the Norsemen (11-1, 8-0), who are ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches, in a second straight win over the Tigers.

Westby’s big inning was a six-run fourth that gave it the 10-0 lead.

Right fielder Kenzie Stellner was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBI for the Norsemen, who only had five hits. Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Onalaska Luther 13, Viroqua 3 (5)

ONALASKA — The Knights (9-4, 6-2) used a six-run second inning to break things open against the Blackhawks (6-6, 3-5).

Jolene Jordahl was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored for Luther, which had 19 hits. Mackenzie Van Loon was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI, and Julia Sill was 3 for 4.

Teammate Molly Diehm also doubled twice and knocked in four runs as the Knights won their sixth game in a row. Emily Berra had two hits for Viroqua.

Scenic Bluffs

Hillsboro 6, Bangor 2

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and held the advantage the rest of the way against the Cardinals (4-5, 4-4).

Senior center fielder Emma Fortier and junior catcher Ella Janisch had two hits apiece for Bangor, and freshman teammate Jade Robinson added a double.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 19, Whitehall 1 (4)

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Mustangs (11-1, 9-1) won their sixth game in a row and scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Junior Kennedy Zeman and sophomore Emma Severson combined to strike out eight in a one-hitter, and sophomore Maddie Frauenkron went 4 for 4 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.

Freshman Cooper Zeman was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI for Melrose-Mindoro, which also received a double and three RBI from freshman Opal Buchanan.

Blair-Taylor 16, Eleva-Strum 0 (3)

BLAIR — The first-place Wildcats (12-1, 10-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 4 by state coaches, scored seven runs in the first inning and nine in the third to beat the Cardinals.

Kierstyn Kindschy was 2 for 2 with four RBI, and Abby Thompson doubled and scored twice for Blair-Taylor. Anna White drove in three runs andSydney Fremstad and Callie Wagner two apiece in a game that included 11 Blair-Taylor stolen bases.

Lindsay Steien pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven while completing the three innings on 31 pitches.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 1, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (5-2-1, 3-1-1) and Vikings (3-4-3, 3-2-1) went to a draw after a pair of first half goals from both sides.

Addie Ferguson scored the opening goal for West Salem in the 10th minute with an assist from Brynlee Kelly. Holmen tied it with a score from Kayla Allen. Panthers goalie Addie Jehn had 11 saves.

Onalaska 5, Tomah 2

ONALASKA — Isabella Cromheecke and Amaya Thesing had a pair of goals each for the Hilltoppers (8-2-1, 5-0-1) in their victory over the Timberwolves (3-6, 2-3).

Tomah opened the scoring when Ryley Winrich scored unassisted before Cromheeck tied the game for Onalaska. The Hilltoppers’ Ava Breidenbach — with an assist by Morgan Dus — and the Timberwolves’ Aubrianna Cruz traded goals before Cromheecke put her team ahead for good.

Thesing’s goals rounded out the scoring with Cromheecke assisting on both. Summer Nicolai had seven saves for Onalaska while Tomah’s Kirsten Schmidt had 10.