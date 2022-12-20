High school girls roundup: West Salem basketball team beat Durand-Arkansaw

DURAND, Wis. — The West Salem High School girls basketball team extended its season-opening unbeaten streak to seven games by beating Durand-Arkansaw 60-49 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.

The Panthers built a 12-point halftime lead and maintained it through the second half to build on Friday’s big Coulee Conference win over Westby (8-1).

Senior Anna McConkey scored 19 of her team-high 23 points after halftime and knocked down one of West Salem’s three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Sam Niemeier made the other two 3s and got the Panthers off to a quick start with 13 points in the first half. She finished with 17.

Sophomore Megan Johnson added 12 for West Salem, which is scheduled to play at Tomah on Thursday before hosting Adams-Friendship in the first round of a holiday tournament at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Westby 48, Cashton 33

WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-1) got back on the winning track by holding the Eagles (4-4) to 14 first-half points.

Senior Kennedy Brueggen scored 14 points to lead Westby, which also received 12 points from Jayda Berg and 11 from Hanna Nelson.

Cashton was led by Braylee Hyatt’s game-high 20 points.

Tomah 42, Onalaska Luther 40

ONALASKA — The Timberwolves (2-6) held on to beat the Knights (3-5).

Senior Lauren Noth scored eight points in each half and finished with a team-high 16 for Tomah, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Junior Yvette Miles added seven.

Luther was led by senior Hannah Matzke’s 14 points and sophomore Payton Holub’s 11. Holub hit two 3-pointers for the Knights.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 37

BLAIR — Abby Thompson scored a game-high 26 points for the Wildcats (7-0, 4-0), who extended their conference winning streak to 26 games.

Seniors Kierstyn Kindschy and Lindsay Steien each added 12 for Blair-Taylor. Thompson made three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her points in the first half.

The Mustangs (4-5, 2-3) were led by Lilly Radcliffe’s 18 points.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 55, De Soto 31

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (0-6, 0-3) were taken out by the Trojans.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 4, Rochester Mayo 1

ONALASKA — The Cyclones (8-1) won their fifth straight game by scoring twice in the first period to take control of Mayo.

Coulee Region outshot Mayo 48-26 and scored the first four goals before allowing the last one.

Anna Szymanski scored one goal and assisted on two others for the Cyclones, who have outscored their opponents 20-2 during their current winning streak.

Jaden Hammes scored the first goal and assisted Szymanski on the last.

Brooke Borkenhagen and McKenna LaFleur also scored for the Cyclones. LaFleur’s goal was her 13th of the season.

Badger

Viroqua 2, Baraboo 0

BARABOO, Wis. — After two scoreless periods, goals by Rachel Simonson and Aida Karwoski helped the Blackhawks (3-3, 2-1) to a road win over the Lightning.

Viroqua won despite being outshot 34-30 and serving 16 minutes of penalty time. Goalie Sami Bramstedt had 34 saves in net for the Blackhawks.