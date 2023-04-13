ONALASKA — Entering their match on Thursday, the Central High School girls soccer team had lost five in a row to Onalaska and hadn’t gotten a win over their MVC foe since 2012.

Central was refocused and on the attack after a Hilltoppers goal in the seventh minute, tying the game on a goal by junior Gabby Jarman.

The RiverHawks pushed the pace offensively enough to break the losing skid to their rivals, but a 1-1 tie meant waiting another game to try and knock off the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska junior goalkeeper Summer Nicolai and Central sophomore goalkeeper Laura Lapp each had seven saves in net.

“I think we set ourselves up well by moving the ball side to side quickly, keeping possession and fighting to get on the other end,” Central coach Joe Czerniak said. “We certainly had chances to win and it helped to have the wind to our back in the second half. We made their keeper work and she had a couple of great saves. Couldn’t find that second one but it was a good effort and good result from down one.”

The RiverHawks (3-0-1) and the Hilltoppers (3-1-1) played three one-goal games in 2022, including a 1-0 win for Onalaska in a WIAA regional final. Both coaches were aware of the razor-thin margin for error. Onalaska coach Tyler Ludeking said he’d take a draw knowing his team didn’t play to their fullest potential.

“I don’t think we played our best game tonight and I think that’s exciting in a sense,” Ludeking said. “To come out with a tie, knowing we didn’t play the greatest and didn’t connect on passes like we should have, it’s kind of exciting knowing we’re going to have another opportunity in the future. Hopefully then, we’ll be able to play to a higher potential that we’re capable of playing to.”

Onalaska put the pressure on early and nearly had their first score in the third minute. A shot by junior Amaya Thesing got by the goalkeeper but bounced off both posts and out of harm’s way.

In the seventh minute, after Nicolai recorded a save on the other end, Thesing scored off an assist by senior Morgan Dus. It was the first goal Central had allowed this season.

After the Onalaska score, Central was on the attack the majority of the game with a shot in the 16th minute just missing the net and instead going off the top of the post. Jarman, freshman Grace Wilkerson and junior Kate Heiderscheit peppered Nicolai with shot.

“We knew Central’s offensive power would probably be one of the top in the conference,” Ludeking said. “We knew as long as we had a goal we’d be able to hang with that. We knew they were going to be a really good team. Kate Heiderscheit is a threat from the midfield. They’re well coached. We knew this was going to be a challenging game for both sides.”

Wilkerson had an opportunity to score on a breakaway in the 34th minute. Her shot ricocheted off a defender with Jarman recovering it and putting it in the net to tie the game before halftime.

The RiverHawks had several opportunities to take the lead in the second half, but each were fended off by Onalaska’s defense that had given up just two goals all season. Onalaska’s offensive possessions were limited and often brief.

Each team had possession in the final minute but failed to produce, bringing the game to a close as both teams' first draw of 2023.

Both squads were among the best in the MVC last season, Onalaska finishing second and Central taking fourth. Czerniak said his team came in confident having just handed the defending conference champion West Salem a 4-0 loss on Tuesday and knows what they can build on to chase a conference title. Central visits Prairie du Chien on Friday night.

“They’re two good teams with a lot of returners,” Czerniak said. “They have a lot of experience and played a lot of teams early in the season that have prepared them for their conference schedule. We were able to see that too this week, playing a good team in West Salem before Onalaska. We got to see where we’re at but we’re excited about moving forward.”

Onalaska plays Logan on the road Monday.

“Overall, they definitely showed what they were made of and we showed what we were made off,” Ludeking said. “I think as a team we’re looking forward towards another chance to play them in the future.”