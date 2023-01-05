High school girls sports roundup: Coulee Region girls hockey suffers overtime loss to Hayward

WEST SALEM — The Coulee Region co-op girls hockey team went to overtime against Hayward on Thursday night, but fell by a final of 2-1 at the Panther Den.

McKenna LaFleur’s goal for the Cyclones in the first period was the only score of the contest until the Hurricanes tied in the first minute of the third thanks to Reese Sheehan.

Sheehan’s unassisted score helped lead the game to overtime where she assisted on a game-winner by Riley Sprenger.

A two-minute tripping minor by Gianna Sanchez brought on the power play just a minute prior to Sprenger’s score.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Caledonia 70, Chatfield 41

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (8-2) won for the third time in four games and made eight 3-pointers and led by 21 points by halftime against the Gophers.

Senior Ava Privet scored a game-high 25 points with six of those 3-pointers. Josie Foster added 16 points and Paige Klug 12 for Caledonia, which plays at Lake City on Saturday afternoon.

Ridge and Valley

La Farge 64, De Soto 18

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (0-8, 0-5) took another loss on the road Thursday night.

Nonconference

Westby 55, Houston 40

WESTBY — Senior center Jayda Berg scored a game-high 21 as the Norsemen (11-2) picked up a home win.

Holmen 59, Chippewa Falls 43

CHIPPEWA, Wis. — The Vikings (6-6) won their third game in a row and had a 24-point lead by halftime.

Sophomore Danika Rebhahn scored a team-high 17 points with five 3-pointers, while junior Olivia Schneider and Izzy Jahr added 14 and 12, respectively. Rebhahn has averaged 13.3 points during the winning streak.

GYMNASTICS

Coulee

West Salem co-op 134.725, Westby 105.4

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won every event from the Norsemen, and Taliya Michlig was the all-around champion with a score of 35.1.

Michlig won the vault (9.1) and uneven bars (9.05), placed second on the balance beam (8.45) and was fourth in the floor exercise (8.5).

West Salem’s Hailey Ives won the balance beam (8.5) and teammate Kennedy Garbers the floor exercise (8.85).

West Salem’s Hailey Oelfke was second all-around (32.6) with her top performances a second place on the floor (8.65) and third on the balance beam (8.4).