The Logan High School softball team got a home run and five RBIs from Jazzy Davis in its five inning home win 15-3 on Tuesday against MVC rival Onalaska.

Davis went 2 for 3 with a double in the third that drove in several of the Rangers (3-1) eight runs in the inning. Davis followed that up with a two-run homer in the fourth.

Molly Erickson and Kenna Streeck each had two hits and three RBIs. Mya Kendrick went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Logan’s winning pitcher was Molly Erickson, who struck out three batters.

The Hilltoppers (0-2) were led by Emerald Olson’s two hits and an RBI. Sidney Fillbach had Onalaska’s only extra base hit with a triple.

Onalaska plays Thursday against Sparta at home while Logan will travel to West Salem on Friday.

Tomah 9, Holmen 4

HOLMEN — Maddie Johnson struck out 11 batters for the Timberwolves (6-0) to stay perfect with a win over the Vikings (1-4).

Johnson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate along with Olivia Wall, Kennedy Noth and Mackenzie Kohn. Wall had a home run in the first inning.

Taylor Pellowski went 3 for 4 for Holmen. Macy Kline and Izzy Jahr each went 2 for 4.

Coulee

Westby 10, Arcadia 0 (6 innings)

ARCADIA — Kenzie Steiner hit two home runs, including a grand slam, for the Norsemen (3-1) in their win against the Raiders (1-3).

Steiner’s grand slam came in the sixth inning, bringing home four of the Norsemen’s five runs that inning. From the rubber, Jayda Berg held Arcadia to just three hits while throwing six strikeouts.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 15, Independence 0 (4 innings)

BLAIR — The Wildcats won their season opener in definitive fashion, no-hitting the Indees and taking advantage of seven errors.

Senior pitcher Abby Thompson struck out four batters in a three-inning start before senior Lindsey Steien struck out two in an inning of relief.

Steien and senior infielder Sydney Fremstad each had three hits and a pair of RBIs. Senior infielder Callie Wagner went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 10, De Soto 0

STODDARD, Wis. — The Pirates (1-2) were shutout at home by the Indians.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2

WINONA — The Ramblers (1-0, 1-0) won their season opener with a narrow home victory over the Lancers (2-1, 2-1).

La Crescent-Hokah took a 2-1 lead, but an RBI single by freshman Mallory Biesanz tied it in the fourth and freshman Savy Repinski put the Ramblers ahead for good with an RBI single in the seventh.

Junior Madison Hazelton pitched seven innings for Cotter, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with 15 strikeouts.

Senior Molly Bills went 2-for-3 for the Lancers, and Kinlee Grattan went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Lewiston-Altura 4, Caledonia 3

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Warriors (0-2) are still searching for their first win of the season following a loss on the road to the Cardinals.

Nonconference

Luther 7, Bangor 2

BANGOR — A home run and four total RBIs by senior Hannah Matzke helped the Knights (3-1) to a win over the Cardinals (2-2).

Junior pitcher Allison Buege stuck out seven batters in her pitching win. Only two Bangor players — senior infielder Bella Langrehr and senior outfielder Emma Fortier — managed hits off of Buege.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Aquinas 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH — Two goals by Alexa Myre pushed the Blugolds (1-1) to a road victory against the Timberwolves.

Myre scored Aquinas’ first goal of the game in the 27th minute with an assist from Charlie Gauger. In the second half, Myre scored again in the 63rd minute with another assist from Gauger.

Nora Dickinson scored in the 52nd minute. Her goal was assisted by Danica Silcox. Senior goalie Alex Roupe had nine saves for the Blugolds in their first win of the season.

Onalaska 1, Holmen 0

HOLMEN — An unassisted goal by Amaya Thesing in the first half was all the Hilltoppers (3-1) needed for a road win over the Vikings (0-2-1).

Goalie Summer Nicolai had seven saves for Onalaska as they prepare for a matchup with Central on Thursday.

Central 4, West Salem 0

A pair of goals in the first half by Grace Wilkerson in the first half helped lead the RiverHawks (3-0) to a shutout win over the Panthers (2-1).

Wilkerson scored unassisted goals in the 20th and 39th minute of the first half. Kate Heidersheit scored off an assist by Gabby Jarman in the 28th minute.

The lone goal of the second half came off the foot of Ellie Kircher with an assist by Ellia Dale. Laura Lapp had four saves for Central in the shutout. Addie Jehn had eight saves for the Panthers.

Sparta 5, Logan 0

The Spartans (4-0) scored three goals in the first half and added two in the second for a shutout win over the Rangers (0-3).