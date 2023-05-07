EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Holmen High School softball team got back on the winning track on Saturday by sweeping a nonconference doubleheader from Eau Claire Memorial with an impressive offensive performance.

The Vikings (10-6) used 24 hits to score 11-1 and 5-4 victories over the Old Abes two days after taking a tough MVC loss to first-place Tomah. Holmen has won five of its past six games.

Marci Jacobson was a combined 6 for 8 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Macy Kline was 3 for 3 with a double and two of the Vikings’ nine stolen bases in the first game. Rayna Hendrickson and Taylor Pellowski also had two stolen bases in that game.

Taylor Everson was 3 for 4 and Evelyn Vetsch 2 for 2 with three runs scored in the second game, which was won when Everson drove in the winning run on a double in the top of the seventh inning.

Baldwin-Woodville 13, Onalaska 2

Onalaska 8, Bloomer 5

BLOOMER, Wis. — Junior Sidney Fillbach was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI in the victory, which was the Hilltoppers’ (4-11) third in four games.

Junior Emmy Olson was 3 for 3 against Bloomer, and Jenna Gansen and Zoe Koonce-O’Kane had two hits apiece as part of Onalaska’s 12-hit offense. Koonce-O’Kane also drove in two runs.

Fillbach also pitched a complete game against Bloomer with three strikeouts and five hits allowed.

Wautoma Quadrangular

Bonduel 6, Westby 5

Westby 6, River Valley 4 (9)

WAUTOMA, Wis. — The Norsemen (13-2) split two games and picked up the win over River Valley when an error led to the go-ahead run.

Catcher Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, and first baseman Eaton Grass 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the victory. Kenzie Stellner also drove in a pair of runs while Jayda Berg struck out seven and allowed one earned run in a complete game.

Brueggen also had two hits and Stellner two RBI and a triple against Bonduel.

Sun Prairie East Quadrangular

Sun Prairie East 7, Tomah 0

Menomonee Falls 10, Tomah 2

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Ti,mberwolves, who lead the MVC, lost twice and watched their record fall to 16-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Invitational

Central 0, DeForest 0

Laura Lapp had 15 saves for the RiverHawks (8-1-2), who bounced back from a loss to the Prairie School on Friday to tie the Norskies at UW-La Crosse

Sparta 1, Prairie du Chien 1

Tessa Czajkowski scored early for the Blackhawks before the Spartans tied in the 30th minute with a goal from Aaliyah Pastick. Neither team could break through in the second half, leading to the draw at UW-La Crosse.

Cedarburg 1, Onalaska 0

The Hilltoppers allowed a goal in the second minute, and that’s all the Bulldogs, ranked second in Division 2 by state coaches, needed for the win at UW-La Crosse.

Summer Nicolai had 17 saves for Onalaska (9-4-1).

Nonconference

Holmen 3, Appleton Xavier 0

Pulaski 3, Holmen 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Vikings split a pair or matches and moved their record to 5-5-3.