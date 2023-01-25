High school girls sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas gets by tough challenge from PLatteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball team built some breathing room in the second half and went on to beat Platteville 63-53 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Blugolds (16-1) stopped Platteville’s eight-game winning streak and dropped its record to 15-4.

Senior Macy Donarski scored all of her team-high 26 points in the second half and made 14 of 15 free throws. Freshman Sammy Davis added 16 points with eight in each half.

The Blugolds have won 15 straight games and pulled away from a 20-18 halftime lead. Donarski added five assists and Davis seven rebounds and five steals.

Senior Shea Bahr had nine rebounds.

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Black River Falls 36

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Lilly Radcliffe scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs (9-9) back to .500.

Junior Claire Becker added 12 points for Melrose-Mindoro, which has won three of its past five games. Senior Emma Blount scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (1-12).

River Falls 47, Central 42

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek had 25 points but it wasn’t enough for the RiverHawks (6-12) to pick up a road victory against River Falls.

MVC

Holmen 51, Onalaska 48

HOLMEN — The second-place Vikings (11-7, 6-2) won for the eighth time in nine games, and the Hilltoppers (7-9, 4-4) missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.

Freshman Macy Kline scored a team-high 13 points for Holmen, which also received nine apiece from junior Izzy Jahr and sophomore Danika Rebhahn and eight from junior Olivia Schneider.

Onalaska was led by junior Anna Skemp’s game-high 17 and junior Sidney Fillbach’s 10.

The Hilltoppers led 23-18 after one half and 33-20 with 13 minutes left in the game. Rebhahn hit a 3-pointer to give the Vikings their first lead with 1:22 to go, and Jahr put them up 51-48 after she was fouled with 42 seconds left.

Coulee

West Salem 56, Onalaska Luther 46

WEST SALEM — The 10th-ranked Panthers (15-1, 7-0) remained perfect in Coulee with a win over Luther.

Senior forward Hannah Matzke had a game-high 23 points for the Knights (6-10, 4-3), including 13 in the second half. West Salem was led by sophomore guard Sam Niemeier with 17 points.

Westby 61, Arcadia 33

WESTBY — The Norsemen (15-3, 7-1) were led to their third straight win by senior guard Kennedy Brueggen.

Brueggen had 18 points for Westby, leading the game in scoring. Arcadia senior guard Breah Golden led the Raiders (4-12, 3-4) with 13 points.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 23

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The top-ranked Wildcats (15-0, 8-0) blasted the Indees behind a 21-point performance from senior Lindsay Steien, who also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Abby Thompson added nine points, six assists and five steals for Blair-Taylor. Kierstyn Kindschy scored eight points and Lexi Lofgren seven for the Wildcats.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 88, Lewiston-Altura 44

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (15-3, 9-0) took care of the Cardinals by making 11 3-pointers.

Senior Ava Privet made seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points for Caledonia, which won its second straight game since a loss to Stewrtville on Saturday.

Paige Klug added 14 points and Alexis Schroeder 13 in a game the Warriors led 51-25 by halftime.

Aubrie Klug added nine points for Caledonia, which plays at la Crescent-Hokah (11-3, 7-1) on Thursday.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op 3, Black River Falls 2

VIROQUA — Rachel Simonson scored once in each period for a hat-trick to end a two-game losing skid for the Blackhawks.

Gabby Olson had assists on the first two Simonson goals while Gracie Goss assisted on the third-period score that put Viroqua ahead for good.

Zowie Hunter had each of the Tigers first-period goals, the first assisted by Hannah Lane.