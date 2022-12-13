High school girls sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas wins 81st straight MVC game

HOLMEN — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its MVC winning streak to 81 games with a 78-39 victory over Holmen on Tuesday.

The Blugolds (7-1 overall, 3-0 MVC) expanded an 11-point halftime lead to beat the Vikings (3-6, 2-2) for a 14th straight time. Holmen is the last conference team to beat Aquinas with its 51-49 victory in Holmen on Dec. 11, 2015.

Senior Macy Donarski made three second-half 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points for Aquinas, which has won six straight games since a loss to Providence Academy (Minn.) in the second game of the season.

Donarski also had 10 assists and eight steals for the Blugolds, who had four double-figure scorers. Freshman Samantha Davis added 20 points, six rebounds and six steals, and she had 14 of those points as Aquinas built a 34-23 halftime lead.

Junior Maddie Murphy added three 3-pointers and 13 points and senior Autumn Passehl three 3s and 11 points for the Blugolds.

Izzy Jahr scored 10 points and Sydney Valiska seven for Holmen.

Central 67, Tomah 53

Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek scored her 1,000th point as the RiverHawks (3-5, 2-1) defeated the Timberwolves (1-6, 0-4) at the Mark Sutton

Mislivecek, a senior headed to Michigan Tech to play after graduation, scored a game-high 29 points to help Central win for the second time in three games.

Freshman Alahnna Simpson added 13 points and nine assists, and senior Sienna Torgerud scored nine for the RiverHawks.

Lauren North scored 26 and Victoria Miles 11 for Tomah.

Logan 42, Onalaska 36

ONALASKA — The Rangers (4-2, 2-0) clamped down on the Hilltoppers (2-3, 2-2) for a victory on the road.

After just three points in the first half, junior guard Aaliyah Hamilton exploded in the second half and led her team with 15 points en route to the win. Senior forward Jazzy Davis and junior guard Caylie Scharpf each had 10.

Onalaska was led by junior forward Sidney Fillbach’s 11 points.

Coulee

West Salem 71, G-E-T 21

GALESVILLE — Senior forward Anna McConkey had 16 points for the Panthers (5-0, 3-0) in their blowout victory over the Red Hawks (1-6, 1-2) that set up a Friday night showdown with unbeaten Westby.

Sophomore guard Megan Johnson wasn’t far behind with 12 points while fellow sophomore guard Sam Niemeier had nine. G-E-T senior Shayna Kirkey had 14 of her team’s 21 points, including all 12 of the Red Hawks points in the second half.

Westby 65, Viroqua 29

WESTBY — The Norsemen (7-0, 3-0) remained undefeated after a blowout victory over the Blackhawks (2-6, 0-3).

Senior forward Hanna Nelson had a team-high 12 points on a night where eight other Westby players scored points. Senior guard Aubrey Jothen led those players with 10 points while Viroqua senior Zoey Clark also had 10.

Onalaska Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

ONALASKA — The Knights (2-4, 1-1) took care of the Tigers (0-5, 0-2) and held them to five second-half points.

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, and Luther teammate Payton Holub had eight of her 12 before the second half.

Allie Zittel made three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Knights.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 55, Brookwood 51

ONTARIO — Junior Vanessa Anderson scored 37 points for the Falcons (2-6, 0-3), but the performance was enough to get them a win over the Eagles (4-2, 2-1).

Anderson made eight 3-pointers and scored 22 of her points in the first half. Those 22 points gave Brookwood a 30-22 halftime lead before Cashton came back.

Sydney Helgerson made four of her five 3-pointers in the second half as the Eagles reeled the Falcons back in. Helgerson and Taylor Lindley-Schendel scored 15 points each to lead Cashton as it played without leading scorer Braylee Hyatt.

Hillsboro 66, Bangor 44

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Tigers (6-1, 2-1) handed the Cardinals (4-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season.

Nora Tucker’s 12 points led Bangor, which had a 16-game conference winning streak snapped. Anna Fronk added 11 points and Gabby Schroeder 10 for the Cardinals.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Fillmore Central 52

HARMONY, Minn. — Molly Bills scored 27 points to go with five rebounds and four assists as the Lancers (5-1, 2-1) won their fourth straight game.

Emma Hunt added 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, while Callie Esser contributed 12 points for La Crescent-Hokah.

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Warriors (5-1, 4-0) stayed perfect in conference play with a road win against the Trojans (2-3, 1-2).

Nonconference

Arcadia 51, Independence 35

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Raiders (2-4) one-hour trek north yielded them a nonconference victory.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 4, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Cyclones outshot the Blackhawks 42-16 and scored the first four goals unanswered in their road win Tuesday night.

Adeline Lee scored the lone goal of the opening period. Alex Meyer assisted on a pair of goals in the second, scored by Samara Collins and McKenna LaFleur. Less than a minute after LaFleur’s goal, Payton Sawyer scored to bring the game to 4-0.

Viroqua got on the board late in the second with a Rachel Simonson goal, but were unable to make a dent in the lead during a scoreless third period.