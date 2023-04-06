ONALASKA — The Central High School softball team got a major boost from senior first baseman Grace Blegen and sophomore pitcher Carmen Peterson in its 11-5 win over MVC rival Onalaska on Thursday.

Blegen didn’t originally start the game, filling in for junior outfielder Bryanna Mayer, but ended up hitting a pair of singles for three RBI. Seniors Haley Ogle and Mackenzie Schauf each also had two hits for the RiverHawks (2-1, 1-0)

Peterson took care of the Hilltoppers (0-2, 0-1) batters, striking out 14 while walking just one in a complete game.

Onalaska did manage to finish with 11 hits, including three from junior outfielder Emmy Olson and senior infielder Gaonou Her. Olson also stole a pair of bases. The Hilltoppers struggled fielding, committing six errors.

Central’s next game is next Tuesday against Aquinas. Onalaska will try to get its first win of the season the same day on the road against Logan.

Logan 12, Sparta 3

SPARTA — The Rangers (2-1, 1-0) put away the Spartans (0-3, 0-1) with seven runs in the seventh inning, capping off a victory for junior pitcher Molly Erickson.

Erickson struck out five batters and walked eight for Logan. She also went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Junior infielder Brooklyn Reynolds had a game-best three RBI on 2 for 5 hitting. Senior outfielder Maxine Loeding went 2 for 4 with a two-run triple.

Sparta pitcher Izzy Mickelson went 1 for 3 at the plate, but was tagged with the loss after 10 walks.

Coulee

G-E-T 12, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — Junior outfielder Haley Giemza was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Red Hawks (2-0, 2-0) in their second straight win.

Senior Shayna Kirkey allowed one hit and struck out seven for G-E-T, which also received two RBI each from senior Caydence Kokott and sophomore Ellie Cox. Maggie Bistodeau and Caroline Mack also added two hits apiece.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 18, Royall 8 (6)

BANGOR — The Cardinals finished off the Panthers with 14 runs in the final three innings.

Senior third baseman Gabby Schroeder was 2 for 3 with an RBI, walked twice and scored twice for Bangor (1-1, 1-1). Senior shortstop and pitcher Nora Tucker hit a home run, drove in two and scored three.

Freshman Annika Kirchhoff reached five times — four via walk — and drove in two runs, while senior Emma Fortier tripled and scored three times.

Brookwood 17, Necedah 4

ONTARIO — The Falcons took 11 games last season to pick up their second win. Through two games, Brookwood is perfect with a pair of 10+ run games.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 11, Whitehall 0 (6)

MELROSE — The Mustangs (4-0, 2-0) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and were led by sophomore catcher Hailey Hiles, who was 3 for 3 and scored three runs to go with her six stolen bases.

Sophomore Emma Severson pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine for Melrose-Mindoro.

Freshman Cooper Zeman was also 3 for 3, and she scored twice and drove in a run in addition to stealing four bases.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 10, Arcadia 0

The RiverHawks (2-0) scored eight goals in the first half to take command of the Raiders, and Laura Lapp completed the shutout with one save.

Kate Heiderscheit scored three goals and assisted on two for Central, which kept Arcadia (0-3) winless.

Ellia Dale, Ellie Kirchner and Avery Bosshard also scored two goals each, and Grace Wilkerson finished with two assists. Gabby Jarman added a goal, and Maddie Biondo an assist for the RiverHawks.

Sparta 4, Altoona 0

SPARTA — The Spartans (2-0) have yet to allow a goal through two games this season, being led to victory by a pair of goals from Amelia Russ.

Russ also assisted on a goal by Ellie Falkner. Chloe Allen also scored a goal while Tiana Leis, Maddi Schauf and Madison Pedretti each had assists.

West Salem 4, Reedsburg 1

WEST SALEM — Four players scored for the Panthers (2-0), who received 15 saves from Addie Jehn in goal.

Sydney Quick, Kate Skaar, Brynlee Kelly and Elly Goodenough all scored once, and Skaar assisted on Kelly’s goal. Emily Bell assisted on Goodenough’s goal.

Central 10, Arcadia 0

The RiverHawks (2-0) scored eight first half goals on their way to their second shutout of the season.