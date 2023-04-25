After weather kept both teams off the field last week, the Central High School softball team swept both ends of their road doubleheader against Logan with a 10-4 win and an 8-7 victory.

The RiverHawks (5-2, 4-1) rode 12 strikeouts by sophomore pitcher Carmen Peterson in a game one victory.

The Rangers (3-4, 2-2) managed 11 hits off Peterson, but a dozen walks by junior pitcher Molly Erickson helped Central en route to their win. Erickson and junior Mya Kendrick each went 3 for 4 for Logan with Kendrick bringing home two RBIs.

Central took command of game two with five runs in the fifth inning and managed to hold off a sixth-inning surge from Logan for the sweep.

Senior outfielder Haley Ogle went 2 for 2 with a triple for Central while junior infielder Grace Blegen had a solo home run. Logan junior Brooklynn Reynolds went 1 for 2 with a double and four RBIs.

Central will meet Sparta on the road Thursday in another MVC meeting. Logan goes on the road to play Arcadia in a nonconference game.

Tomah 10, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — Junior pitcher Madison Johnson held the Hilltoppers (1-7, 1-3) to just two hits in a win for the Timberwolves (10-0, 4-0).

Johnson struck out nine batters over six innings while going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Freshman Anna Wall struckout the side in the seventh for the win. Senior Kennedy Noth went 2 for 4 with a triple and a team-best three RBIs.

Holmen 18, Sparta 0 (5 innings)

SPARTA — The Vikings (4-4, 3-1) had their third-straight game with double-digit runs in a five inning victory over the Spartans (0-8, 0-5).

Marci Jacobson and Gabby Powell each went 3 for 4 and brought in four RBIs for the Vikings. Jacobson also struckout 12 batters and allowed just four hits over five innings pitched.

Coulee

Luther 1, G-E-T 0

GALESVILLE — A run in the top of the first was all the Knights (5-4, 2-2) needed for a victory over the Red Hawks (4-4, 2-2) on the road.

Rylee Weber hit a lead off single and scored the lone Luther run. Hannah Matzke had the only other hit of the day for the Knights while also holding G-E-T off the board as the pitcher for six innings.

G-E-T’s Shayna Kirkey struck out eight batters and only walked one batter but was ultimately tagged with the loss.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 1 (3 innings)

Blair-Taylor 8, Whitehall 0

BLAIR — The Wildcats (8-1, 7-0) scored 12 runs in the second inning of game one and held the Vikings to just one hit in both ends of their doubleheader sweep.

Senior Lindsay Steien had a home run and team-leading three RBIs in game one for Blair-Taylor. Seniors Abby Thompson, Lexi Lofgren and Sydney Fremstad each had two RBIs along with freshman Landonn Daffinson. Thompson was the game one pitcher, striking out four batters.

Steien struck out nine batters in game two and hit for two more RBIs. Freshman Katerina Barczak went 1 for 3 with a two-RBI double.

Melrose-Mindoro 19, Eleva-Strum 4 (5 innings)

STRUM, Wis. — The Mustangs (8-1, 6-1) took advantage of 13 errors by the Cardinals (1-7, 1-7) for their third-straight win.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 15, Richland Center 1

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (4-4, 2-2) moved back to .500 on the year and in the conference standings with a win over the Hornets.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 11, P-E-M 0 (5 innings)

CALEDONIA — Junior pitcher Braelyn Lange didn’t allow a hit over five innings for the Warriors (5-4) in their win over P-E-M.

The Warriors jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning with eight of their nine starters recording RBIs. Senior shortstop Paige Klug went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs. Senior first baseman Jenna Mann went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as well to go with a double.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

West Salem 4, Aquinas 2

WEST SALEM — Four different players for the Panthers (4-2, 2-1) scored in their team’s win over the Blugolds (2-3, 2-2) at home.

Sarees Sackett scored the opening goal of the match unassisted in the 10th minute with Kate Skaar adding a goal of her own in the 16th.

Brynlee Kelly scored in the 21st minute off an assist by Natalie Graham. Aquinas finally had a response with Danical Silcox scoring in the 22nd and 31st minutes to make it a one goal game.

Elly Goodenough’s goal in the 35th minute — with an assist by Brynlee — brought the game to it’s final score with a scoreless second half.

Tomah 8, Logan 0

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-3, 2-1) scored four goals in each half while the Rangers (0-6, 0-4) are left still searching for their first victory of the season.

MWC

Eau Claire Regis 8, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 0

GALESVILLE — The Mustangs (0-4, 0-3) allowed eight goals in a game for the second time this season and first time since March 25 against Central.

Assumption 8, Arcadia 0