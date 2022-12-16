High school girls sports roundup: Onalaska basketball team wins on road versus Sparta

SPARTA – The Onalaska High School girls basketball team continued to follow its trend of following up losses with wins on Friday.

The Hilltoppers jumped back over the .500 mark in the MVC by beating Sparta 53-34 and bouncing back from a six-point loss to Logan on Tuesday.

Onalaska (3-3, 3-2) lost its first game of the season and won its second. It then lost its third and won its fourth before losing its fifth and winning its sixth.

Junior Sydney Fillbach scored 17 points for the Hilltoppers, who pulled away from a five-point halftime advantage.

Fillbach scored nine points in the second half and eight in the first as Onalaska won for the second time in three games.

Sophomore Tatum Walters added 13 points and junior Anna Skemp 11 for the Hilltoppers.

Junior Evie Tripp scored 16 to lead the Spartans (2-7, 0-3).

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 70, Viroqua 29

VIROQUA — The Knights (3-4, 2-1) were led by 20 points from Allie Zittel in their blowout road win over the Blackhawks (2-7, 0-4).

Hannah Matzke added 18 points for Luther and Macie Neumeister had 15. Five other Knights players pitched in.

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 33

BLACK RIVER FALLS – Senior Breah Golden scored a game-high 31 points for the Raiders (3-4, 2-1) as they won their third game in a row after starting the season with four straight losses.

Golden made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points in the first half. Junior Casidi Pehler added two 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Arcadia, which held a 31-20 halftime lead.

Junior Rylee Prestwood scored 11 points for the Tigers (0-6, 0-3).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 100, New Lisbon 17

BANGOR – The Cardinals rebounded from a Tuesday loss in a big way with six double-figure scorers in a win over the Rockets.

Bangor (5-1, 3-1) scored 58 points in the first half and 42 in the second. It was led by senior Nora Tucker’s 25 points and made 11 3-pointers. Tucker made two of them and had 15 points in the first half.

Sophomore Anna Fronk added two more 3-pointers and 22 points with 14 of them coming before halftime. Joerynn Freit and Gabby Schroeder each scored 12 and Kennedy Hamilton and Aubrey Langrehr 10 for the Cardinals.

Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31

CASHTON – Braylee Hyatt carried the Eagles (4-3, 2-2) with 22 points in a loss to the Tigers.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 61, Richland Center 27

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

RUSHFORD, Minn. – The Lancers (6-1, 3-1) won their fifth game in a row.

Nonconference

DeForest 61, Central 54

The RiverHawks (3-6) led by eight points at halftime, but the second half was a different story as the Norskies took advantage of turnovers to get back in the game and go ahead.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek scored 17 points for Central, and freshman teammate Alahnna Simpson added 15. Sienna Torgerud scored nine points for Central, which has split its last four games and honored 1996 Miss Basketball Kelley Paulus and hung her banner with those of Kobe King and Johnny Davis on Friday.

Altoona 67, G-E-T 45

ALTOONA, Wis. – The Red Hawks (1-7) lost their fourth game in a row.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 3, Wisconsin Valley 0

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The Cyclones (7-1) won their fourth game in a row and recorded their fourth shutout of the season.

Coulee Region scored once in the first period and twice in the second.

Senior McKenna LaFleur scored the first goal unassisted and then assisted with Julianna Stier to set up Alex Meyer for the first goal of the second period. Senior Anna Szymanski scored with an assist from Brooke Borkenhagen for the final goal.

Sophomore Diana Hanson stopped all 16 shots in goal to get the shutout for the Cyclones.

Badger

Viroqua 2, Stoughton 1

VIROQUA — A pair of goals by Rachel Simonson led the Blackhawks to a win over the Icebergs.

Simionson had a power play goal in the opening period, but Stoughton tied the game in the second with a power play goal of their own.

At just under nine minutes into the third, Simionson scored off assists from Gabby Olson and Gracie Goss. Sami Bramstedt saved 21 of 22 shots she faced for the Blackhawks.