High school girls sports roundup: Onalaska co-op girls hockey team wins 13th in a row

ANTIGO, Wis. — The Onalaska co-op girls hockey team skated to its 13th straight victory with a 6-1 victory over Northern Edge on Friday.

The Hilltoppers (16-4) had four players score goals, and Kiya Bronston and Anna Szymanski had two each to lead the way. Bronston also had two assists and leads the team with 25 goals and 13 assists for 38 total points.

Szymanski scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season. Elsa Mitchell stopped 14 of the 15 shots directed her way for the Hilltoppers.

Badger

Sun Prairie co-op 2, Viroqua co-op 1 (OT)

VIROQUA — Leonie Boettcher scored on a power play early in the second period to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead, but the Cougars tied the game six minutes later before handing the Viroqua co-op an overtime loss.

Sylvi Shonka and Lucia Nannini each had an assist for the Blackhawks (9-7-1, 7-3) — who put 33 shots on goal — while Sami Bramstedt made 19 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Aquinas 55, Logan 41

The Blugolds (15-4, 9-0), ranked fifth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, bounced back from a nonconference loss to Winona Cotter by taking care of the Rangers (6-11, 2-5) at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 25 points — three 3-pointers — to go with six rebounds and five steals as Aquinas won its 86th consecutive conference game.

Junior Macy Donarski added 15 points, six steals and five assists for the Blugolds, who outscored Logan by eight points in the first half and six in the second.

The Rangers were led by sophomore Adrianna Lien’s game-high 22 points. She scored 11 in each half. Jojo Davis added 18 for Logan and Danica Silcox 12 for Aquinas.

Onalaska 63, Sparta 44

ONALASKA — Tatum Walters and Emma Breidenbach combined to make seven 3-pointers for the Hilltoppers (11-10, 5-5), who climbed back to the .500 mark in conference play and avenged an earlier loss to the Spartans (9-10, 2-6).

Breidenbach finished with a team-high 13, while Walters added 12 and Sidney Fillbach 10 for Onalaska, which won for the fifth time in six games.

Sparta was led by sophomore Evelyn Tripp’s game-high 15 points and Abby Schell’s 10.

Tomah 46, Holmen 39

TOMAH — Senior Marissa Baker scored a team-high 11 points for the Vikings (5-16, 3-7), who lost their third game in a row.

The Timberwolves (8-13, 4-5) were led by junior Lauren Noth’s game-high 17.

Coulee

Westby 58, Black River Falls 27

WESTBY — The Norsemen (12-7, 5-4) earned their fourth win in their last five games behind a game-high 21 points from Kennedy Brueggen.

Brueggen had 16 of those points in the first half to help Westby take a 36-15 lead into the half.

Kenley Brown made three 3-pointers and led the Tigers (2-18, 1-7) with 10 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 77, New Lisbon 54

BANGOR — The Cardinals (20-1, 12-0), tied for third in this week’s Associated Press poll for Division 5, clinched the outright conference championship and had four players score at least 11 points.

Senior Madeline Janisch scored a team-high 21 and had 17 of them in the first half. Senior Taylor Jacobson scored nine of her 13 in the second half, while freshman Anna Fronk and junior Nora Tucker added 11 points apiece.

Bangor hosts Onalaska in a 5 p.m. nonconference game Saturday and will celebrate its WIAA state championship team from 1997.

Hillsboro 57, Cashton 39

CASHTON — The Eagles (9-12, 6-6) had a two-game winning streak ended by the Tigers.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 45, Caledonia 42

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Junior Emma Stavenau scored a game-high 24 points for the Lancers (11-8, 6-3), who ended a three-game losing streak by completing a season sweep of the Warriors (13-8, 7-4).

Cali Esser added 12 points for La Crescent-Hokah, and Caledonia was led by Alexis Schroeder’s 11 after scoring just 10 points in the first half. Ava Privet and Paige Klug added 10 for the Warriors.

