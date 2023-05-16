ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team defeated Holmen 1-0 on Monday in the MVC round robin to secure the MVC championship outright.

Amaya Thesing’s goal for the Hilltoppers (11-4-1, 8-0-1) led them to a victory over the Vikings (5-7-4, 4-4-1) with Isabella Cromheecke on the assist.

Summer Nicolai had eight saves for Onalaska while Ava Foster came up with seven for Holmen.

A 1-0 loss by Central to West Salem gave the Hilltoppers their first conference championship since 2019 after finishing runner up each of the past two seasons.

West Salem 1, Central 0

The Panthers (7-5-1, 4-3-1) knocked off the RiverHawks (11-3-3, 6-2-1) thanks to a goal in the 52nd minute by Kate Skaar.

Skaar scored off a corner kick from Elly Goodenough with Keayrah Kelly recording nine saves for West Salem. Laura Lapp had six saves for Central.

Sparta 3, Logan/Luther 0

SPARTA — Freshman Tiana Leis scored twice for the Spartans, who had all of their goals in the first 47 minutes.

Leis broke the scoreless tie with the help of Josie Edwards in the second minute before Edwards scored with an assist from Amelia Russ in the 42nd.

Leis then scored her second goal with an assist from Chloe Allen in the 47th minute to give goalkeeper Claire Pribbernow (three saves) all the cushion she needed.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Holmen 12, Logan 2 (6)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (14-7, 10-2) secured second place in the MVC with a dominant win over the Rangers (5-12, 5-7).

Izzy Jahr (2 for 3, three RBI) and Meredith Korish (3 for 4, four RBI) each had a home run for Holmen. Gabby Powell went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Marci Jacobson went 2 for 3 with a double while getting the pitching win.

Logan’s Mya Kendrick had a home run for the Rangers in the second inning.

Aquinas 7, Onalaska 6

ONALASKA — The Blugolds (7-14, 3-9) denied the Hilltoppers (6-15, 5-7) a late comeback with junior pitcher Josie Erickson shutting down Onalaska after scoring one run in the seventh.

Mady Gagermeier went 3 for 4 for Aquinas while sophomore Jenna Gansen (2 for 4) gave Onalaska four RBI. Onalaska struggled defensively, committing five errors in the loss.

Coulee

Westby 4, Viroqua 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (18-2, 12-0), ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches, completed an unbeaten season by shutting out the Blackhawks (7-11, 4-8).

Catcher Kennedy Brueggen, center fielder Hanna Nelson and Kylie Molledahl each drove in a run for Westby, which scored once in the third inning, twice in the fourth and once in the fifth.

Molledahl and Abby Leis each had two hits for the Norsemen, and Jayda Berg pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, no walks and three singles allowed.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 18, Royall 6

ELROY, Wis. — The Cardinals (9-6, 9-5) finished off the Panthers with an eight-run top of the seventh inning.

Bangor turned two Royall errors into six unearned runs and scored 12 times in the sixth and seventh to pull away from a 6-4 game.

Junior Ella Janisch doubled, hit a home run and went 2 for 4 with four RBI, and senior Nora Tucker was 2 for 2 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. Senior Emma Fortier drove in three runs and stole two bases for Bangor.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 11, Caledonia 2

The Ramblers (13-2, 12-1) picked up a sizable Three Rivers Conference road win, handing Warriors (7-10, 4-8) their sixth loss in the past seven games.

Junior Madison Hazelton allowed one earned run, two total, on five hits without a walk, striking out four. Freshman Savy Repinski tossed a scoreless, hitless inning of relief with one strikeout.

Nonconference

C-FC 13, Arcadia 2

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates (14-7) won for the seventh time in the past eight games, beating the Raiders (4-15) by 11 runs.

Arcadia struck first with one run in the first, but C-FC scored three in the bottom of the frame and added two more in the second for a commanding lead. The Pirates finished off the game in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs.