The Tomah High School softball team continued a hot streak of five straight games with at least eight runs with an 8-3 win over Aquinas on Thursday.

The Timberwolves (12-0, 6-0) have now scored eight or more runs in eight games with a 3-2 win against Central on April 13 being their last contest with fewer.

Junior Olivia Wall went 2 for 3 with two doubles and sophomore Lily Noth went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Seniors Peyton Foster and Hannah VanTreese each had two hits and scored twice.

The bright spot of the lineup for the Blugolds (1-9, 0-5) was Tessa Miskowski, who was a perfect 3 for 3 with a double.

Aquinas hosts G-E-T on Friday while Tomah returns home on Monday to face the Onalaska Hilltoppers.

Central 6, Sparta 4

SPARTA — The RiverHawks (7-2, 6-1) rode the 3 for 3 performance of Cadie Gray at the plate to a win over the Spartans (0-9, 0-6) on the road.

Carmen Peterson struck out 15 batters in a winning performance for Central.

Holmen 7, Onalaska 3

ONALASKA – The Vikings (5-4, 4-1) scored three times in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a win over the Hilltoppers.

Junior Marci Jacobson hit a home run and went 3 for 4 with three RBI for Holmen, which won its fourth game in a row. Jacobson also pitched for the Vikings and struck out five without walking a batter in an eight-hitter.

Sidney Fillbach had three hits for Onalaska.

Coulee

Westby 6, G-E-T 3

GALESVILLE – The Norsemen (7-1, 4-0) scored four runs in the third and two more in the seventh to beat the Red Hawks (4-5, 2-3).

Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Westby. Jayda Berg pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Kenzie Stellner drove in three runs, and Hannah Nelson had two hits for the Norsemen.

Shayna Kirkey and Halene DeJager each had a pair of hits for G-E-T.

Onalaska Luther 5, West Salem 3

ONALASKA — The Knights (6-4, 3-2) needed just three hits to come out on top against the Panthers (7-5, 4-2).

Allison Buege got the win for pitching the first 4 and 1/3 innings and allowing just one hit while Jolene Jordahl recorded the save. Josie Brudos struck out 12 batters for West Salem and allowed just three hits.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 12, Bangor 6

CASHTON — The Eagles (10-0, 6-0) remain perfect with a home win over the Cardinals (3-4, 3-3) as sophomore Sarah Schroeder struck out 14 batters.

While Schoeder was dominant from the pitcher’s circle, junior Sydney Helegerson was hot at the plate. Helegerson went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI while senior Chelsie Paulsen had a home run and five RBI.

Bangor managed eight hits, two coming from junior catcher Ella Janisch on her way to two RBI.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 11, De Soto 1 (6)

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates were shut down on two hits.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 9, C-FC 3

BLAIR — The Wildcats (9-1, 8-0) stayed firmly in the top spot in the race for the Dairyland Conference title, beating the Pirates (7-4, 6-3) by six runs.

Seniors Abby Thompson and Callie Wagner had big days for the Blair-Taylor offense, each going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Thompson also added three runs scored and two steals.

Freshman Mackenzie Wenger drove in C-FC’s only RBI, going 1-for-4 in the game.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 6, Wabasha-Kellogg 4

WABASHA, Minn. – The Warriors (6-4, 2-1) took care of the Falcons thanks to a four-run top of the fifth inning.

Shortstop Paige Klug went 3 for 4 with three singles and scored two runs, and Braelyn Lange allowed just one earned run in pitching a complete game. Lange struck out six, walked three and allowed six hits.

Mackenzie Morey and Annah Anderson also had two hits apiece for Caledonia.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Central 8, Sparta 0

The RiverHawks (6-0-1, 3-0-1) had seven goals in the first half on their way to a shutout win against the Spartans (5-4, 1-4).

Grace Wilkerson had a first half hat trick after scoring in the 2nd, 26th and 37th minutes. Gabby Jarman herself had two first half scores with goals in the 12th and 20th.

Ellia Dale assisted on Jarman’s 20th minute goal after scoring in the 14th minute. Kate Heiderscheit had the lone goal of the second half in the 44th minute. Laura Lapp had 10 saves in net for Central while Claire Pribbernow saved 18 shots for Sparta.

Onalaska 6, Aquinas 0

Ellie Mascotti, Amaya Thesing and Isabella Cromheecke each scored two goals for the Hilltoppers (6-0-1, 3-0-1) in their win over the Blugolds (2-4, 2-3).

Thesing assisted on three goals while Cromheecke, Anna Skemp and Kate Ramsay each had assists of their own. Summer Nicolai saved four shots for Onalaska while Barcha Nizdilova had 14 saves for the Blugolds.

Holmen 8, Logan 0

HOLMEN — Nora Lee scored two goals and assisted on three more in the Vikings win over the Rangers.

Other goal scorers for Holmen include Brooklyn Zielke, Olivia Schneider, Kayla Allen, Izzy Hernandez, Taylor Bembnister and Gabrielle Gunderson. Allen had an assist while Ella Lachecki had two of her own.