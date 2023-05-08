The Tomah High School softball team kept sole possession of first place in the MVC and maintained its unbeaten conference record with a 15-0 five-inning victory over Logan on Monday.

The first-place Timberwolves (16-3, 9-0) scored 14 runs in the first three innings and took care of the Rangers (4-10, 4-5).

Anna Wall was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for Tomah, which lost twice at Saturday’s Sun Prairie East Invitational and got back on the winning track here. The Timberwolves had 14 hits, and Logan made six errors.

Kennedy Noth was 3 for 3 with three RBI, Mackenzie Kohn 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Hannah van Treese 2 for 3 with a double for Tomah, which is one win away from clinching a share of the MVC title.

Onalaska 11, Aquinas 7

The Hilltoppers (5-11, 4-5) won their second game in a row and for the fourth time in their past five with five runs in the last two innings.

Emerald Olson was 3 for 4, Qitarra Olson 3 for 5 and Gaonou Her 2 for 4 for Onalaska, which had 13 hits and took advantage of five Aquinas errors.

Olson scored three times, Olson twice and Her twice in addition to hitting a double.

Josie Erickson was 2 for 4 with a double for the Blugolds (3-12, 1-8).

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 11, Independence/Gilmanton 1 (5)

MELROSE — The second-place Mustangs (15-1, 13-1) won their ninth game in a row by scoring at least twice in every inning.

Sophomore Emma Severson and sophomore Hailey Hiles each had two hits for Melrose-Mindoro, and Hiles was one of three Mustangs to score two runs.

Junior Kennedy Zeman pitched a five-inning complete game and finished with seven strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 11, La Farge 0

STODDARD — Nevaeah Sanders and Elissa Moser were both 2 for 3 with a double as the Pirates (5-8, 5-5) picked up a victory.

Nonconference

Caledonia 10, Lake City 4

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Junior Annah Anderson slugged a home run and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 performance against the Tigers.

The Warriors (7-8) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for their final winning margin and finished with 16 hits.

Senior Pauge Klug doubled three times and drove in two runs while going 3 for 4 as one of seven Caledonia batters with at least two hits.

Avery Augedahl (2 for 3), Jenna Mann (2 for 4, Paizley Lange (2 for 4) and Kennedy Hansen (2 for 3) also had multiple hits for the Warriors.

Braelyn Lange (seven strikeouts, one hit allowed in five innings) and Klug combined to pitch a three-hitter.