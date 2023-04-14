TOMAH — Junior infielder Olivia Wall hit not one but two home runs Friday as the Tomah High School softball team defeated Aquinas 16-1 in six innings at Tomah La Grange Elementary.

Wall finished a perfect 4 for 4 with six RBI and three runs for the Timberwolves (8-0, 3-0) in Tomah’s third double-digit scoring game of the season.

Junior pitcher Madison Johnson and freshman pitcher Anna Wall combined to hold the Blugolds (0-6, 0-4) to just two hits all night. Johnson struck out seven in three innings while Anna Wall didn’t allow a baserunner in two innings of work.

Senior infielder Lauren Noth, junior utility player Mackenzie Kohn and Johnson all had two hits for Tomah. Lauren and Mackenzie each had two RBI.

Tomah looks to stay undefeated with a visit to Logan on Tuesday. Aquinas is on the other end of the spectrum, searching for their first win Saturday against Cochrane-Fountain City.

Holmen 18, Sparta 3 (5)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-4, 2-1) scored 11 runs in the third inning of a dominant win against the Spartans (0-6, 0-3).

Taylor Pellowski, Macy Kline and Marci Jacobson each had three RBI, but Holmen’s leader was Gabby Powell with four RBI on 2 for 4 hitting.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 12, Melrose-Mindoro 2 (6)

BLAIR — A three-run home run by Lydia Frederixon in the first inning kickstarted the Wildcats (3-0) on their way to a conference win over the Mustangs (5-1).

Sydney Fremstad went 3 for 4 with four RBI, including three on a double in the sixth. Abby Thompson got the pitching win with four strikeouts.

Melrose-Mindoro was held to just four hits in their first loss of the season.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Chatfield 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (4-1) held off a sixth inning surge by the Gophers to give Addie Murilla a pitching win.

Murilla stuck out six batters and only gave up one walk over a complete game effort. Kelsey Kiesau went 2 for 2, including a double and an RBI. Ava Dahl went 2 for 3 and had a stolen base.

Dover-Eyota 9, Caledonia 8 (10)

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (0-3) came close but couldn’t finish the Cardinals in extra innings.

Senior catcher Mackenzie Morey led Caledonia in hits, going 3 for 4 with two runs. Junior infielder Kennedy Hansen had two RBI along with Jenna Mann, Paizley Lange and Avery Augedahl.

Nonconference

West Salem 12, Logan 2 (6)

WEST SALEM — The Panthers pounded out 14 hits, and six of them went for extra bases in a win over the Rangers.

Junior Signe Roesler was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead West Salem to its second win in as many days. She also pitched all six innings and finished with six strikeouts and five walks while allowing two hits.

Sophomore Dylynn Bayer also doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Panthers, who received two more hits apiece from Sydney Laursen and Payton Sawyer. Josie Brudos doubled and drove in a run.

Jazzy Davis hit a first-inning home run for Logan, but West Salem scored the next six runs.

Cashton 19, De Soto 0

STODDARD — The Eagles (8-0) shut out the Pirates (2-3) on the road with their fourth double-digit run total already this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 6, Prairie du Chien 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (3-2-1) may have scored the opening goal, but the RiverHawks (4-0-1) scored six unanswered, including two from Grace Wilkerson, for the win.

Tessa Czajkowski Higgins scored for Prairie du Chien in the 11th minute before Kate Heiderscheit tied it with an assist by Wilkerson in the 22nd minute.

Wilkerson scored in the 27th and 30th minute to put Central ahead. The lead grew with a goal by Ellia Dale in the 38th minute.

Chloe Ackerman opened the second half scoring in the 44th minute before Heiderscheit finished the Blackhawks off with a 49th minute penalty kick goal.

Holmen 2, Marshfield 2

HOLMEN — Ella Lachecki scored both of the Vikings goals in their draw against the Golden Eagles. Nora Lee recorded an assist.