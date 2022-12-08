High school girls sports roundup: West Salem co-op gymnastics team starts season with win

WEST SALEM – The West Salem co-op gymnastics team started its season with a victory in a triangular that also included Holmen and Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

West Salem posted a team score of 132.4 that topped both the Red Raiders (129.125) and Vikings (128.55).

Senior Taliya Michlig was the all-around winner with a score of 34.45, and that included event victories in the floor exercise (9.2) and vault (8.825). Michlig was also third on the balance beam (8.45) and third on the uneven bars (7.955).

Junior teammate Natalie Peterson was third all-around (32.8) and sophomore teammate Kennedy Garbers fourth (32.65).

Holmen sophomore Katie Lange won the uneven bars (8.25), and Holmen freshman Nadia Trapnell was second on the balance beam (8.5).

Holmen junior Maya Amundson was fifth all-around (30.575).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Westby 57, G-E-T 25

WESTBY — Senior center Jayda Berg had 21 points as the Norsemen (6-0, 2-0) dominated their home conference meeting with the Red Hawks (1-5, 1-1).

Senior guard Kennedy Brueggen wasn’t far behind with 13 points, six coming from the free throw line on 10 shots. Senior Nevaeh Becker had G-E-T’s team-high of 11.

West Salem 62, Black River Falls 17

WEST SALEM – The Panthers (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten with an easy win over the Tigers (0-4, 0-1).

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored a game-high 29 points for West Salem and boosted her season scoring average to 16.5 ppg. Johnson scored 21 points in the first half as the Panthers took a commanding 38-10 advantage.

Sophomore Sam Niemeier added 10 points for West Salem, which received at least one point from 10 players.

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

VIROQUA – The Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2) were kept winless in the conference, while the Raiders (1-4, 1-1) picked up their first win under first-year coach Evan Pagel.

Scenic Bluffs

Royall 58, Cashton 51

ELROY, Wis. – Braylee Hyatt scored 25 points for the Eagles (3-1, 1-1), who had a three-game win streak snapped.

Bangor 49, Necedah 5

BANGOR — The battle of the Cardinals proved to be a blowout in favor of Bangor (4-0, 2-0) as they’re now atop the conference tied with Royall.

Hillsboro 66, Brookwood 28

BROOKWOOD — The Tigers (5-1, 1-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season with a dominant road win against the Falcons (1-5, 0-2).

Nonconference

Caledonia 57, Waukon 53 (2 OT)

WAUKON, Iowa – The Warriors (4-0) needed extra time but kept their season-opening win streak alive.

Sophomore Josie Foster scored a game-high 21 points for Caledonia, which made six 3-pointers. Foster made four of those 3s.

Ava Privet and Isballe Schultz added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Warriors.

La Crescent-Hokah 52, Luther 47

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (4-1) have now won three straight while the Knights (1-4) extend their losing streak to three.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Coulee Region 3, Rochester Century 0

ONALASKA — Diana Hanson recorded a shutout for the Cyclones with 18 saves as they fended off a Rochester Century powerplay four times.

Jaden Hammes had a pair of goals for the Coulee Region squad, including a shorthanded goal in the second. Anna Szymanski scored the opening goal of the contest at 5:33 into the first.