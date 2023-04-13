WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School softball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Viroqua 8-7 in a Coulee Conference game on Thursday.

Junior Grace Peterson put the finishing touch on the victory with a two-out single that scored sophomore Megan Johnson for the winning run on a day the program celebrated an appearance by junior Zoe Coder.

Coder suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident last October and was in attendance for the excitement.

The Panthers started the rally with a Dylynn Bayer one-out walk, and she went to second base on a wild pitch. Junior Signe Roesler followed with a single and stolen base to put runners at second and third base.

Josie Brudos then brought home one run on a groundout before Johnson tied the game with an RBI single and set up Peterson for the heroics.

Johnson and Roesler went 3 for 4, and Brudos drove in three runs after slugging a two-run home run in the first inning. Peterson was 2 for 4, and her winning hit gave her a second RBI.

The Blackhawks had 15 hits and had six players with at least two. Senior Maggie Berra went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI.

Westby 7, Onalaska Luther 2

WESTBY — Senior Jayda Berg struck out 15 and held the Knights to four hits in a victory for the Norsemen.

Berg also went 3 for 3 for Westby, which scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and added two in the fifth. Olivia Nedland drove in two runs and scored twice for the Norsemen.

Nedland also had four of Westby’s 11 stolen bases.

Jolene Jordahl tripled and drove in both runs for Luther,

MVC

Onalaska 15, Sparta 2 (5)

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored all of their runs in the first three innings and received two-hit pitching from Qita Olson.

Catcher Marlee Walleen was 3 for 3 with three runs driven in for Onalaska, which also received three hits, three stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored from Emerald Olson.

Sidney Fillbach was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored, and Zoe Koonce-O’Kane was 2 for 3 with a triple and scored three times.

Ganou Her doubled and drove in two runs, and Olson added another two RBI.

Holmen 13, Aquinas 0 (5)

The Vikings scored twice in the first inning, three times in the second and never looked back against the Blugolds.

Marci Jacobson went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI, and Izzy Jahr doubled, tripled and homered during a 3-for-4 performance that includes three runs scored and two RBI.

Holmen doubled seven times and had nine extra-base hits among its 16. The Vikings broke the game open with a seven-run fourth.

Taylor Pellowski drove in two runs for Holmen, and Evelyn Vetsch went 2 for 3.

Jacobson also pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.

Tomah 3, Central 2

TOMAH — Maddie Johnson doubled home the go-ahead run to cap off a three-run fifth inning for the Timberwolves. Johnson also pitched five innings and struck out 10 Central batters while allowing five hits.

Carmen Peterson drove in both of Central’s runs in the third inning and wound up with seven strikeouts and three walks allowed while pitching a complete game.

Tomah had eight hits, and Kennedy Noth had two of them. Lauren Noth drove in the Timberwolves’ first two runs in the fifth.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 16, New Lisbon 4 (5)

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Senior infielder Nora Tucker doubled and drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who scored 10 runs in the first inning and six more in the second.

Left fielder Bella Langrehr tripled twice, drove in three runs and scored three times during a 3-for-3 performance from the leadoff spot, and infielder Anna Fronk went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored for Bangor, which had 11 hits.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 13, GMLOK 3 (5)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning.

La Crescent-Hokah had 13 hits and four players with two apiece.

Senior shortstop Kelsey Kiesau was 2 for 3 with a double, and senior catcher Molly Bills was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Miller was 2 for 3 with two RBI and held GMLOK to two hits while striking out four and walking one in a complete game.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

West Salem 5, Logan 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers shut out the Rangers while allowing them just one shot on goal.

Addie Ferguson scored one goal and assisted on two others for West Salem, which rebounded from a shutout loss to Central.

Kate Skaar scored twice and Sam Niemeier and Brynlee Kelly once each for the Panthers. Skaar’s second goal produced the final score at 46 minutes, 49 seconds.

Holmen 6, Aquinas 1

Brooklyn Zielke scored two goals as the Vikings took care of the Blugolds at Fields for Kids.

Nora Lee and Olivia Schneider each had one goal and one assist for Holmen, which also received goals from Ella Lachecki and Josie Fry.

Kayla Allen assisted on two goals for the Vikings, and teammate Alaina Henker assisted on one.

Tomah 1, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Gracie Betcher scored with an assist from Aubrianna Cruz in the 47th minutes for the Timberwolves.

Claire Pribbenow stopped 11 shots on goal for the Spartans, and Kirsten Schmidt stopped 10 for Tomah.

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 2, Galena (Ill.) 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (3-1-1) had a goal in each half for their second shutout of the season.