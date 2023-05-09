The Arcadia High School boys golf team will put the finishing touches on a Coulee Conference season championship Thursday when it meets its rivals at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen on Thursday.

The conference will begin its final meet at 11 a.m., and it will be the final chance for a team other than the Raiders to walk away a winner.

Arcadia has won every conference min-meet this spring, edging Westby/Viroqua the most often to build a 23-point lead in season points after competing six times. The Raiders won four of those meets by seven strokes or fewer and enter this meet fresh off a three-stroke win over Westby/Viroqua and Black River Falls at Skyline Golf Course.

Arcadia’s season total of 84 points leads Westby/Arcadia (61) and third-place West Salem (51). Thursday’s meet is one 18-hole competition.

Sophomore Brooks Hoffland is the individual leader with three victories and a tie for another. Hoffland won meets hosted by Arcadia, G-E-T and West Salem and tied for the championship in Black River Falls.

His point total of 115½ gives him a small cushion over Arcadia’s Cole Sobotta (109), who was season runner-up last season. Hoffland is trying to make a jump from a freshman finish of third place.

Hoffland tied Black River Falls junior Chris Muir for medalist honors in last week’s meet at Skyline. Sobotta will need to play very well and hope for a tough day for Hoffland to catch him to make up the point differential.

Arcadia’s Sid Halvorsen is third (98½), Onalaska Luther’s Tyler Arenz fourth (94½) and Arcadia’s Joey Theis fifth (79½).