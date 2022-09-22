High school golf: Black River Falls, Arcadia girls battle over Coulee title Thursday

The Black River Falls High School girls golf team will try to hold off Arcadia and win a Coulee Conference championship at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen on Thursday.

The Tigers won the first two conference meets of the season, but the Raiders have rallied to win the past three entering the final 18-hole competition of the Coulee season.

Black River Falls owns a one-point team lead (41 to 40) after placing third and tying for second in the past two meets that Arcadia won. The Raiders were slow out of the gate and are trying to battle back from a fourth-place finish in the second meet of the season.

Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher owns the individual lead with 68½ points after five meets. She won one of those meets, tied for medalist honors in another and added two second-place finishes.

Fletcher leads Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla by a half-point and third-place junior Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls by 7½.. Arcadia's Ithzel Cossio Sotelo is fourth (52½), and G-E-T's Maggie Bistodeau and Black River Falls' Haylie Schmidt are tied for fifth (50½).

The championship tournament begins at 1 p.m.