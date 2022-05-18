High school golf: Holmen boys finish off MVC championship

VIROQUA — The Holmen High School boys golf team easily finished the season on top of the MVC standings by recording a 21-stroke victory during the conference meet Wednesday at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course.

The Vikings shot a collective 297 and had three of the top five individuals to beat second-place Onalaska (318) and third-place Tomah (332) handily as teams start preparation for the WIAA tournament season.

Holmen sophomore Luke Taebel shot a 2-under-par 69 to lead his team and the rest of the pack. Senior teammate Brennan Dirks and Onalaska senior Max Breiling followed at 73, and Holmen junior Jackson Rhoades and Onalaska senior Thomas Breit tied for fourth place at 77.

The Vikings won every conference meet of the season and posted a perfect team score of 72. Onalaska (60) was second, while Tomah and Aquinas tied for third at 39.

Taebel's victory was his third of the season, and it made him the MVC's season medalist. Taebel finished with 82½ points, and that gave him a comfortable lead over Breiling and Rhoades, who tied for second place at 68½. Rhoades won the meet played at Tomah's Hiawatha Golf Club.

Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins was fourth (65½) and Onalaska senior Ethan Kramer fifth (59). Holmen's Dirks and Carter Gault tied for sixth (55½) after each won one tournament during the season, Dirks at Sparta's River Run and Gault at La Crosse's Forest Hills.

Gault and Dobbins were part of a three-way tie for sixth place on Wednesday. Aquinas senior Ben Swift was part of that tie after the trio shot 78 as the last group to break 80.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.