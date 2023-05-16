The Holmen High School boys golf team has won all five MVC mini-meets this spring, and just one of them has been close.

That has allowed the Vikings to position themselves to win the conference championship when teams gather for a final time to play 18 holes at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course on Wednesday.

Holmen beat second-place Onalaska by four strokes in a meet at Coulee Golf Bowl on April 27, but every other meet resulted in a win of 18 shots or more during a dominant conference season.

The Vikings won 12 team points at every meet and take 60 into Trempealeau Mountain. The Hilltoppers are a distant second at 46 and will try to hold off third-place Tomah (40) on Wednesday.

The interesting aspect of the championship meet will be the individual medalist.

Seven players have either won outright or tied for the top spot in the five conference meets.

Holmen’s junior Luke Taebel enters the final meet with 68 points and a healthy individual lead over second-place Jackson Rhoades (56), a senior teammate.

Taebel won meets at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek and Hiawatha Valley and tied Onalaska’s Ethan Kramer for the victory at Forest Hills. Taebel finished among the top five in every MVC meet.

Rhoades, who tied for the low score at River Run, is part of a very tight pack behind Taebel.

Holmen’s Cale Halaska is just a half-point behind at 55½, Holmen’s Carter Gault sits at 53, and Kramer checks in at 52½. Holmen’s Kade Smith is sixth at 50½.