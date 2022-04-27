High school golf: Holmen boys win MVC meet

ONALASKA -- The Holmen High School boys golf team landed three finishers among the top four on the way to winning an MVC meet at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Wednesday.

Sophomore Luke Taebel was the individual medalist as the Vikings posted a team score of 321 and beat second-place Onalaska by eight shots. The Vikings have won the first two conference meets of the season after edging the Hilltoppers by five shots at Coulee Golf Bowl last week.

Taebel shot a 4-over-par 75 to beat Onalaska senior Ethan Kramer by two shots and Holmen junior Jackson Rhoades, who finished third, by four. Holmen senior Brennan Dirks and Onalaska senior Max Breiling tied for fourth at 81.

Taebel was also medalist in the first conference meet of the season.

Tomah finished 19 shots behind Onalaska at 348, and the Timberwolves were followed by Aquinas (360), Sparta (369) and the Central/Logan co-op team (411).

