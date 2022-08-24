High school golf roundup: Black River Falls girls go low at Coulee Conference meet

VIROQUA – The Tigers came out on top in a closely-contested conference meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday.

Junior Zowie Hunter led Black River Falls to victory with a nine-hole score of 46, earning medalist honors. The Tigers’ team score was 215, six strokes better than runner-up G-E-T.

Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher shot 48 to take second in the individual standings, and the Westby/Viroqua co-op team finished in fourth with a total score of 229. Arcadia placed third at 227, as senior Whitney Sonsalla fired a 49 to tie for third individually with G-E-T’s Maggie Bistodeau.

SPARTA INVITATIONAL

SPARTA – Tomah’s Amelia Zingler and Brin Neumann continued their dominant week to lead the Timberwolves to a team title at River Run Golf Course.

A day after the pair both broke the school record with under-par rounds at Drugan’s Castle Mound, Zingler shot 75 to win the individual championship, and Neumann finished one stroke back at 76 to earn second. Tomah’s team score of 340 was 37 shots under Holmen, the invitational’s runner-up. Also contributing to Tomah’s victory was Peyton Foster (91) and Karma Hasselberger (98).

Holmen’s Emily Nelson and Jayeanna Palm fired identical rounds of 89 to tie for third, and Onalaska’s Alexandra Wayss took fifth by shooting 90. The Hilltoppers placed seventh as a team with a combined score of 429.

The host Spartans came in ninth, with Rebecca Gann finishing as Sparta’s lowest golfer.